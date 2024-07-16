Susan Boyle Is Unrecognizable In This Resurfaced Video Of Her Singing From The '80s
From "American Idol" to "The Voice" to "The X Factor," television singing competitions really know how to reel fans in. After all, these reality shows are to thank for launching the careers of many-a-megastar over the years, such as Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Fifth Harmony, and even Morgan Wallen. Across the pond, "Britain's Got Talent" similarly struck a chord. Fifteen years have passed since her first appearance on the U.K. series, but Susan Boyle has not been forgotten. Although initially underestimated, Boyle wormed her way into hearts all over the world with her beautiful voice.
In 2009, Boyle received some skeptical side-eye from the "BGT" judges until she opened her mouth and belted out a beloved ballad: "I Dreamed A Dream" from Les Misérables. Even the typically tough judge Simon Cowell was taken aback and grinned during the then-47-year-old's performance. That clip spread like wildfire across the internet, and as the saying goes, a star was born. But as it turns out, Boyle has been singing long before her reality TV days. The Daily Record resurfaced a clip from the '80s, where Boyle's physical appearance is unrecognizable, but her voice is not. Her distinct talent remains the same.
As seen in the 1984 video above, she sang "The Way We Were" by Barbra Streisand at a social club in Scotland. And just like the first time fans heard her voice on "Britain's Got Talent," the praise was plentiful and well-deserved.
Fans believe Susan Boyle should've been famous much sooner
The comments section of The Daily Record's throwback video of Susan Boyle is incredibly supportive of the singer. One person wrote, "it's unbelievable how her talent was ignored for so much time." That sentiment is shared by others, with someone saying, "How was she not famous before 2009? She has the voice of an angel. Seriously, pure, therapeutic, and soothing." It is a bit of a shock it took so long for Boyle's career to take off.
Yet some in the YouTube comments section believe in divine timing and that things worked out more than alright for Boyle. As a commenter chimed in, "There will always be God's perfect time and 2009 is the time for Susan Boyle," and another said, "She was hidden, ignored about 24 years ( 1984 – 2008 ) ; then she was born again as a Superstar. Very strong Lady with patience & perseverance."
As tends to happen on the internet, others mentioned Boyle's appearance, which is noticeably more youthful than when she came across fans' screens on "Britain's Got Talent." (Understandable, since 25 years passed in between!) She's also got tighter, darker curls in her hair. One person wrote, "Susan was beautiful in 1984, and I think that she's still beautiful now." Another praised both her looks and her skills: "Wow Susan looks great here. And she held her own through that band playing against her basically. Not too many singers alive or dead could do that, it's like DaVinci drawing the perfect circle." Quite an analogy, huh?
Susan Boyle hasn't forgotten her roots
Susan Boyle didn't only "dream a dream" — she's living it. After "Britain's Got Talent" skyrocketed Boyle's musical career (despite her coming in second place on the show), she's continued to showcase her talent over the years and bounced back from challenges along the way.
In 2023, Boyle returned to the "Britain's Got Talent" stage to sing with the West End cast of "Les Misérables." The chill-inducing performance received immense applause and a standing ovation from the judges. "It feels great," Boyle said of being back 14 years later, noting it was "extra special" because she had a stroke the April before. As she wrote on Instagram, "For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back, with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again & tonight my hard work & perseverance paid off, singing the song that started it all, 'I Dreamed A Dream'..." Perseverance indeed.
The full-circle moment wasn't lost on Simon Cowell, who called the reunion "unbelievable" and told the star, "We wouldn't be the same without you. You are amazing." It's true that not only did the TV series put Boyle on the map, but likewise, the singer brought massive attention to the show itself. Luckily, Boyle hasn't forgotten her roots and fans can only hope she continues sharing her magical voice for years to come.