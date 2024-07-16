Susan Boyle Is Unrecognizable In This Resurfaced Video Of Her Singing From The '80s

From "American Idol" to "The Voice" to "The X Factor," television singing competitions really know how to reel fans in. After all, these reality shows are to thank for launching the careers of many-a-megastar over the years, such as Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Fifth Harmony, and even Morgan Wallen. Across the pond, "Britain's Got Talent" similarly struck a chord. Fifteen years have passed since her first appearance on the U.K. series, but Susan Boyle has not been forgotten. Although initially underestimated, Boyle wormed her way into hearts all over the world with her beautiful voice.

Advertisement

In 2009, Boyle received some skeptical side-eye from the "BGT" judges until she opened her mouth and belted out a beloved ballad: "I Dreamed A Dream" from Les Misérables. Even the typically tough judge Simon Cowell was taken aback and grinned during the then-47-year-old's performance. That clip spread like wildfire across the internet, and as the saying goes, a star was born. But as it turns out, Boyle has been singing long before her reality TV days. The Daily Record resurfaced a clip from the '80s, where Boyle's physical appearance is unrecognizable, but her voice is not. Her distinct talent remains the same.

As seen in the 1984 video above, she sang "The Way We Were" by Barbra Streisand at a social club in Scotland. And just like the first time fans heard her voice on "Britain's Got Talent," the praise was plentiful and well-deserved.

Advertisement