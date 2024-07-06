Here's Why Prince Archie And Princess Lilibet Never Travel To The UK

There's no question that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are paying the price for the ongoing royal feud. Archie and Lilibet lack a close relationship with their relatives, which is partly due to distance. The children don't travel to the United Kingdom where much of their extended family resides, and King Charles III is reportedly unhappy about this. However, the reason why the Sussex kids never travel across the pond may actually be mostly the fault of Charles himself.

Advertisement

Harry and Meghan first moved to California in 2020. Frogmore Cottage, one of the royal family's residences in the U.K., was still technically theirs until 2023 when Charles evicted the couple from the residence. According to The Sun, the royals told Harry that the house was no longer his just a day after his memoir "Spare" was released. Furthermore, it was reported that Queen Camilla and William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales were in full support of this decision. While it seems likely that this choice was made as a result of the controversial content of Harry's memoir, the family surely knew how much more difficult it would be for Harry and Meghan to bring their children to the U.K. without their own place to stay. A source told Us Weekly, "If the king wanted to see [Archie and Lilibet] so badly, he could make it easier to do so."

Advertisement