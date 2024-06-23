The Most Tragic Details About Archie And Lilibet

The following article mentions suicidal ideation.

Prince Archie's birth in 2019 made international news, but while the world rejoiced, his parents found themselves feeling trapped within the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were determined to do things their way instead of following strict protocols, like posing for a photograph with their newborn in front of the hospital. They'd been married barely a year, and already the monarchy and the relentless British media was wearing them down.

Archie's sister, Princess Lilibet, entered a world vastly different from her brother. She was born in 2021 after Harry and Meghan left the royal family. No palace official announced her birth to the public, no photocall was required from her parents to show her off to eager members of the press, and above all, she was born in the United States, thousands of miles from the institution that sent her parents fleeing from the U.K.

Even though Harry and Meghan won't ever be able to escape their fame, their kids will at least get to grow up outside of the fishbowl known as the British monarchy. But many royal experts and authors have since questioned whether that's truly for the best, because at present, the young royals are estranged from their extended family and might never quite experience what it's like to be a part of the British royal family. On paper, it may seem like Archie and Lilibet have the best of both worlds, when in reality, their story is full of tragic details.

