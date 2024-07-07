How William & Kate Reportedly Plan To Stop Louis & Charlotte From Becoming The Next Prince Harry

William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are reportedly working hard to ensure that their three kids don't end up going down the same path as their estranged uncle, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. A June 2024 Daily Mail article posited that Prince William favored a more tightly-knit monarchy so he wouldn't urge loads of new generation members (possibly even including his own children) to become full time working royals. Likewise, a source informed the Daily Beast that Kate Middleton and her husband were consciously trying to prevent their two youngest kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, from strictly following in their footsteps. The worried parents are actively keeping their kids away from the spotlight so that they can grow up normally and decide who they want to be without any external pressures.

Notably, the source reckoned that Harry's controversial departure from the royal family could have triggered his change of perspective, asserting, "Although [William] absolutely puts the blame on Meghan and Harry, he does, of course, also appreciate that the whole system, where one of your kids is less important than the other due to an accident of birth, had a massive part to play in what happened and how it happened." The insider confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales' top priority will always be their children's happiness, adding, "I think they want to find a practical solution to the 'spare' problem that has bedeviled the family for generations." Meanwhile, royal commentator Amanda Matta exclusively told The List that William and Kate may be sending a message with their decidedly modern approach to parenting.

