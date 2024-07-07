How William & Kate Reportedly Plan To Stop Louis & Charlotte From Becoming The Next Prince Harry
William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are reportedly working hard to ensure that their three kids don't end up going down the same path as their estranged uncle, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. A June 2024 Daily Mail article posited that Prince William favored a more tightly-knit monarchy so he wouldn't urge loads of new generation members (possibly even including his own children) to become full time working royals. Likewise, a source informed the Daily Beast that Kate Middleton and her husband were consciously trying to prevent their two youngest kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, from strictly following in their footsteps. The worried parents are actively keeping their kids away from the spotlight so that they can grow up normally and decide who they want to be without any external pressures.
Notably, the source reckoned that Harry's controversial departure from the royal family could have triggered his change of perspective, asserting, "Although [William] absolutely puts the blame on Meghan and Harry, he does, of course, also appreciate that the whole system, where one of your kids is less important than the other due to an accident of birth, had a massive part to play in what happened and how it happened." The insider confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales' top priority will always be their children's happiness, adding, "I think they want to find a practical solution to the 'spare' problem that has bedeviled the family for generations." Meanwhile, royal commentator Amanda Matta exclusively told The List that William and Kate may be sending a message with their decidedly modern approach to parenting.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are encouraging their children's independent spirit
In her exclusive chat with The List, royal commentator Amanda Matta explained how children in the line of succession have their whole lives planned out for them. "The traditional path for Prince George, for example, would have been attending an elite boarding school (such as Eton College), before doing a stint in the Armed Forces, and finally attending university and taking on a full schedule of royal duties," she detailed. While this typically creates a more well-rounded royal, Matta pointed out that it may not be ideal for the youngster's mental state, warning, "This is a high-pressure path for any child to take, let alone one who has the prospect of a life in the spotlight ahead of them." In stark contrast, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are reportedly raising their kids to be independent decision-makers so they learn early on to practice autonomy.
Furthermore, Matta believes that William and his wife, Kate Middleton, probably aren't stressing the importance of official duties to their children quite as much as traditional royals would. Their firmly modern parenting tactics also suggest that the couple believes the "'traditional path' can diminish an individual's sense of self." Matta likewise proposed that the Prince and Princess of Wales went against the grain to set an example for how the new wave of royals could perform their duties while still having an identity of their own.
The Prince and Princess of Wales may be striving to bring balance to the monarchy
Elsewhere, royal commentator Amanda Matta exclusively informed The List that while Prince William and Kate Middleton are arguably loosening the reins to bring a shift in perspective, they aren't trying to make their children swear off their royal duties altogether. "There is no doubt that Will and Kate are raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to be committed to their eventual roles and public duties," she argued, adding, "This balance in their upbringing could be the key to their well-being and the future of the monarchy itself." Over the years, we've seen several examples of this delicate balance in the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children.
When the young royals appeared on the balcony for Trooping The Color 2024, they didn't have a stiff and uptight demeanor. Instead, they looked like regular kids who seemed nervous about all the attention and occasionally were a little cheeky. Charlotte, however, stood out from her brothers as her behavior proved that her girl boss energy was stronger than ever. A source reasoned to OK! magazine that Kate wasn't fazed by her children's slightly mischievous tendencies, clarifying, "She loves to see them being kids." We saw a great example of George acting like a regular kid when he had a mischievous moment on his way back from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral too.
Ultimately, when we consider all the times that Kate's parenting choices went against royal ways, it seems obvious that she wants her little ones to have some semblance of normalcy to steer them away from becoming the next Prince Harry.