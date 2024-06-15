Princess Charlotte's Behavior At Trooping The Colour 2024 Proves Her Boss Energy Is Still Going Strong

Middle children tend to be the spiciest of the bunch, and that definitely seems to be the case with Princess Charlotte. Dressed in a sailor gown that mirrored Kate Middleton's 2024 Trooping the Colour look, the young royal arrived clearly ready for the intense scrutiny that was sure to follow. But if the press were expecting a subdued princess, they definitely had another thing coming!

Charlotte made eye contact, kept her head up, and had a confident, almost daring look in her eyes. Her composure is extremely remarkable considering her mother's recent cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment. The parade marks the first time she has accompanied Kate Middleton to an official event since December 2023. However, the six-month break has evidently done very little to harm her spirited nature. As the princess so boldly proved at the parade, she is still as confident as ever.

Royal expert Charles Rae previously described Charlotte to GB News as a "feisty little girl" whose niceness didn't stop her from putting people in line. "She was dubbed at nursery school as the warrior princess. She's all sweet and nice and everything else, but she can tell them off if she wants to," he explained (via OK!). Interestingly, it wasn't only her concentrated gaze that caught our attention — Charlotte's wave was totally giving royal boss energy.

