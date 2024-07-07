Did Chelsea Clinton Get Plastic Surgery? What We Know About The Rumors

Chelsea Clinton's stunning transformation has stirred plastic surgery rumors on several different occasions. While speaking to Feel Beautiful in 2010, plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Walden suggested that Hillary and Bill Clinton's only child likely had a rhinoplasty and another procedure to alter her chin. However, the blog noted that Chelsea also put in the hard work to achieve such impressive results by religiously following a healthy diet and regular exercise regime. Then, in 2018, conservative author Janie Johnson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to a post falsely claiming that the former first daughter bragged that she easily outdid Ivanka Trump in the looks department.

Advertisement

Johnson called Chelsea a hypocrite for criticizing someone else's looks when she had seemingly gone under the knife to alter her own. The activist wasn't having any of it, so she took to X herself to clap back in the sweetest way possible, writing, "(1) Never said that, which I imagine you know. 2) Since I was 11, people in public have said they think I'm ugly. I would never comment on relative beauty. It's gross. 3) My chin is the one I was born with, just 38 years later. 4) Hope you & yours have a beautiful day." Commentators were impressed by how Chelsea managed to keep her cool against Johnson's judgment.

Unfortunately, though, these remarks paled in comparison to vocal Clinton family critic Roger Stone's wild speculation that the former first daughter may have underwent cosmetic surgery to keep a dark family secret under wraps.

Advertisement