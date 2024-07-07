The Surprisingly Normal Job Sasha Obama Had While Living In The White House
Sasha Obama may be the daughter of the 44th president of the United States, but she is still just a regular young woman navigating life as best she can. And, with her former summer job, Sasha's proven that she's not afraid of a little hard work, either!
Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama have both spoken previously about the importance of maintaining normal lives for both Sasha and her big sis, Malia Obama while they were in the White House. "Michelle and I still make sure they do their chores, make their beds, finish their schoolwork, and take care of the dog," Barack once shared in an address to the American people. Nonetheless, in 2016, people were surprised to see just how committed to "normal" they were when Sasha was spotted working in a popular seafood restaurant in Martha's Vineyard.
The Obama family often vacations in the Vineyard during the summer months, and Nancy's Restaurant had become a staple for them during their stay. But seeing Sasha in uniform at the restaurant like a regular teen was definitely unexpected!
Sasha took orders at the restaurant takeout counter
While working at Nancy's Restaurant in Martha's Vineyard in the summer of 2016, Sasha Obama tried to keep a low profile but, obviously, stood out like a sore thumb."She's been around for a few days," one young lady working alongside her told the Boston Herald in 2016. "It's pretty random."
While she showed up in her uniform ready to work, Sasha didn't have a regular full shift at the restaurant. She only reportedly worked for four hours ahead of the restaurant's dine-in time at 11:30 a.m. While on shift, she worked at the cash register, taking pick-up orders, and helping to prep the restaurant for the day. Of course, for security reasons, the former first daughter also had extra eyes from the Secret Service on her at all times. Another co-worker noted, "We were wondering why there were six people helping this girl, but then we found out who it was." The gig also didn't last all summer; Sasha wrapped up her time at Nancy's when her parents arrived to the Vineyard for vacation.
While she and her family have kept mum about the job since, Sasha reportedly got the gig because of the Obamas' relationship with the seafood restaurant's owner, Joe Moujabber. President Barack Obama and his family were no strangers to Nancy's, often stopping for a bite during their stay in the Vineyard.
What is Sasha Obama doing today?
Though she may have started working in a seafood restaurant, Sasha Obama is slowly making her own way in the world. She graduated with her sociology degree from the University of Southern California in 2023. Sasha, who has finally joined the rest of her family in show business apparently, was most recently credited as a casting interviewer for the Paramount+ series, "Couples Therapy" (under her real name, Natasha Obama).
For the young woman's 23rd birthday in 2024, Michelle Obama shared a special birthday tribute on Instagram. "Happy birthday, Sasha! You make me so incredibly proud," she captioned a photo of them both. "Hope this year brings you everything you want and more. Love you." Dad Barack Obama also shared how proud he was of Sasha as she turned another year older and wiser. "Happy birthday, Sasha!" he wrote in a post online. "It's been such a joy to watch you make your own way in the world...and you're just getting started!"
That she is! Only time will tell what Sasha does next, but she and the rest of the country will also remember the teen who got her start in a Martha's Vineyard restaurant.