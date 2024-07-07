The Surprisingly Normal Job Sasha Obama Had While Living In The White House

Sasha Obama may be the daughter of the 44th president of the United States, but she is still just a regular young woman navigating life as best she can. And, with her former summer job, Sasha's proven that she's not afraid of a little hard work, either!

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama have both spoken previously about the importance of maintaining normal lives for both Sasha and her big sis, Malia Obama while they were in the White House. "Michelle and I still make sure they do their chores, make their beds, finish their schoolwork, and take care of the dog," Barack once shared in an address to the American people. Nonetheless, in 2016, people were surprised to see just how committed to "normal" they were when Sasha was spotted working in a popular seafood restaurant in Martha's Vineyard.

The Obama family often vacations in the Vineyard during the summer months, and Nancy's Restaurant had become a staple for them during their stay. But seeing Sasha in uniform at the restaurant like a regular teen was definitely unexpected!

