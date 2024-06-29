The Sign Sasha Obama Finally Joined The Rest Of Her Family In Show Business

Following their time in the White House, the Obamas have ventured into an entirely different arena of American culture: the entertainment industry. In 2018, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama surprised the nation by founding Higher Ground, a production company with an attention-grabbing Netflix deal. Higher Ground started off strong — one of its earliest releases, an exposé of blue collar working conditions titled "American Factory," snatched up the 2020 Oscar for Best Documentary. Since then, the Obamas have continued to produce a variety of feature-length projects, from an adaptation of one of Barack's favorite novels to a biopic about civil rights activist Bayard Rustin.

Barack and Michelle aren't the only members of the family with an interest in show business. Over the years, Malia Obama has made strides in the industry, interning for HBO series "Girls," serving as a production assistant on Halle Berry's "Extant," and writing for Donald Glover's "Swarm" before debuting an original short at Sundance. Now it seems that her younger sister Sasha Obama has tiptoed into the TV world with a job behind the scenes of Showtime series "Couples Therapy."