HGTV Star David Bromstad's Hair Transformation Over The Years
David Bromstad of HGTV fame has a penchant for flair and bold style. He seems to be passionate about expressing himself through fashion, and he is the king of unforgettable, wild outfits.
In an interview with MyFixItUpLife, Bromstad talked about the intersection between fashion and interior design. He said he keeps an eye on the fashion industry, "Because what happens in fashion trickles down into home design 100%, 100%. I stay very cognizant of colors, patterns, textures, everything that's happening in Paris and Milan and New York. I try to bring that into my designs earlier, just so I'm trendy."
In addition to his professional interior design work and his personal fashion sense, the "Color Splash" host has expressed himself by getting inked up with multiple tattoos. Bromstad's transformation over the years also includes a hair transformation, featuring hairstyles of different colors and cuts. The time capsule of Bromstad's social media accounts has documented what things he's tried and how his hair and looks as a whole have changed over time.
Bromstad was fresh-faced as a young adult
In 2017, David Bromstad shared a photo of himself on Instagram from when he was 19 years old. His hair was cut short, with a little extra sweep falling over part of his forehead. Unlike more recent photos, he had no facial hair whatsoever. "To be young again!" Bromstad added in his caption, after remarking how that was a time when his face was wrinkle-free.
A fan commented, "Always with that gorgeous smile of yours!" Bromstad's infectious good attitude seems to have always been part of him.
Bromstad often kept his hair short
As an older adult, David Bromstad cut his hair shorter than he had at 19. In a side-by-side comparison of two photos shared on Facebook in 2014, Bromstad showed the power of getting even just a trim. "OMG look at the dramatic change in my face and look with just a simple haircut!" Bromstad said. "I think I'll stick with the short."
Fans in the comments thought he looked great, and one remarked how nice he looked with no facial hair.
Blond Bromstad had a totally different vibe
At some point, David Bromstad decided to take his love of colors to his hair. He shared a photo of himself with dyed blond hair on Facebook. His mustache and soul patch were still the color of his natural brown hair.
"Do you die for blonde hair and mustache David??" Bromstad captioned the picture, wondering how the combination was received. The feedback was mixed. It takes some thinking to determine if you can successfully change from brown hair to blond, and Bromstad rocked the drastic change.
More facial hair and tattoos marks more style changes for Bromstad
It doesn't seem like David Bromstad struggles with balding. He shared a photo on Facebook in 2017 showing how long his hair had grown by holding it up with his hand. "Oh my high hair! I think I need a cut!" the "HGTV Design Star" winner said, before sending well-wishes to his followers.
Bromstad had more scruff too, compared to the clean-shaven looks from his past. The most notable feature, however, was the tattoo across his chest that said "Limited Edition" in front of a big heart.
Bromstad has embraced some gray hairs
The signs of aging come for everyone eventually. David Bromstad's brown hair has some gray in it, which can be seen in a post he made on Instagram in August 2023. His mustache and beard are also much thicker than they used to be — long gone are the fresh-faced days!
Even while hosting "My Lottery Dream Home," Bromstad embraces some gray in his hair instead of dying it away. Those silver-infused locks can be seen in a behind-the-scenes video shared in June 2024. Any future hair transformations from Bromstad are sure to be eye-catching!