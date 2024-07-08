HGTV Star David Bromstad's Hair Transformation Over The Years

David Bromstad of HGTV fame has a penchant for flair and bold style. He seems to be passionate about expressing himself through fashion, and he is the king of unforgettable, wild outfits.

In an interview with MyFixItUpLife, Bromstad talked about the intersection between fashion and interior design. He said he keeps an eye on the fashion industry, "Because what happens in fashion trickles down into home design 100%, 100%. I stay very cognizant of colors, patterns, textures, everything that's happening in Paris and Milan and New York. I try to bring that into my designs earlier, just so I'm trendy."

In addition to his professional interior design work and his personal fashion sense, the "Color Splash" host has expressed himself by getting inked up with multiple tattoos. Bromstad's transformation over the years also includes a hair transformation, featuring hairstyles of different colors and cuts. The time capsule of Bromstad's social media accounts has documented what things he's tried and how his hair and looks as a whole have changed over time.