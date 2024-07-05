Carole Middleton's Wimbledon Look Proves She's Kate's Biggest Style Inspo (Charlotte Too!)

There have been some signs that Catherine, Princess of Wales will attend Wimbledon 2024 in spite of her cancer treatments. But even if Kate Middleton does not end up at the tennis tournament this year, members of her family have enjoyed the festivities. Her parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, attended on July 4, 2024 for the fourth day of the event, and they were even seated in the Royal Box that Kate and her family usually sit in.

Carole wore a floral Cefinn dress complemented by a cream blazer. A key accessory in her Wimbledon outfit was her sunglasses with yellow-orange frames. It's possible that Carole is a trendsetter amongst her family, since Kate has also been photographed in shades at Wimbledon. In fact, Kate and her daughter, Princess Charlotte of Wales, were twins for Charlotte's Wimbledon debut in 2023. They both wore sunglasses and watched the game intently.

Another tennis-related connection for Carole and Kate is tennis pro Roger Federer. Kate and Federer filmed a video together for Wimbledon 2023, where the princess wowed in Wimbledon white. The famous player reportedly even gave Prince George of Wales a tennis lesson, per the Daily Star. As for Carole, it's unclear if she and Federer have met — but in the "Our Wimbledon" documentary, Kate joked that Federer was her mother's crush.

