The Worst-Dressed Stars At Wimbledon 2024

Wimbledon 2024 has arrived. While some folks may be wondering who performed best on the tennis court, we're more concerned about who was in the audience and what they were wearing. Plenty of stars attended one of the biggest tennis tournaments of the year, and some arrived in style, while others sported looks that left us wanting to toss in our racquets.

Tennis players aim to avoid a score of "love," but there were plenty of looks that we actually did love at this year's Wimbledon. From Sheila Atim's chic denim-centric look to Jameela Jamil's perfectly preppy navy blue number and Brittany Mahomes' tennis-inspired ensemble, many stars looked fashion forward while watching this year's exciting matches.

While we wish every Wimbledon attendee could have channeled the many perfect ensembles Zendaya sported on the "Challengers" press tour, a few stars fell flat. The Wimbledon 2024 worst-dressed list is packed to the brim with lovely ladies, but there was one repeat offender that left them looking less-than-chic: some truly horrible prints.