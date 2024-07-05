The Worst-Dressed Stars At Wimbledon 2024
Wimbledon 2024 has arrived. While some folks may be wondering who performed best on the tennis court, we're more concerned about who was in the audience and what they were wearing. Plenty of stars attended one of the biggest tennis tournaments of the year, and some arrived in style, while others sported looks that left us wanting to toss in our racquets.
Tennis players aim to avoid a score of "love," but there were plenty of looks that we actually did love at this year's Wimbledon. From Sheila Atim's chic denim-centric look to Jameela Jamil's perfectly preppy navy blue number and Brittany Mahomes' tennis-inspired ensemble, many stars looked fashion forward while watching this year's exciting matches.
While we wish every Wimbledon attendee could have channeled the many perfect ensembles Zendaya sported on the "Challengers" press tour, a few stars fell flat. The Wimbledon 2024 worst-dressed list is packed to the brim with lovely ladies, but there was one repeat offender that left them looking less-than-chic: some truly horrible prints.
Kim Cattrall was inspired by a piece of bubblegum stuck to her shoe
Kim Cattrall hit Wimbledon Day 3 in head-to-toe pink. There's something about the color choice and oversized sunnies that reminded us of her iconic "Sex and the City" character Samantha Jones. However, there are a few elements of this outfit that we think Samantha would hate. The shape of the suit wasn't quite right; the jacket length felt awkward, and the cut of the pants didn't work with her sandals. Overall, the worst part of the 'fit was the too-long floral scarf.
Rebel Wilson's suit was a giant flower explosion
The print Rebel Wilson sported at Wimbledon Day 2 certainly lived up to her "rebellious" name, but we wish she chose another cause to fight for. Her bold floral Alice + Olivia pantsuit was distracting in all the wrong ways. The bright colors and massive print totally overwhelmed her. Sure, the jacket may have been on-theme for the Fourth of July, but it almost clashed with the different flowers on her pants.
Golda Rosheuvel came packaged in her favorite Christmas wrapping paper
Many of us know Golda Rosheuvel as her fan-favorite "Bridgerton" character Queen Charlotte. After this year's Wimbledon, though, we will be calling her Queen Candy Cane. Rosheuvel headed to day one of Wimbledon in a bold red and white striped Jasper Conran shirt dress. This print is difficult to pull off in any form, but the dress had an extra covered-up cut that made it particularly overwhelming. With a lower neckline, short sleeves, and a shorter hemline, this dress may have worked, but as it is, it was way too much.
Hannah Waddingham's dress was a Rorschach test gone wrong
"Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham hit Wimbledon in a dress that looked like two dresses spliced together — and we didn't like either of them. The way the black and lavender print worked with her neckline was overly busy, and the transition into the skirt's floral print felt abrupt and chaotic. The pairing of her white bag and oversized sunglasses felt chic and Wimbledon-ready, and we would have loved to see these accessories with a simpler, sleeker outfit.
Vanessa White sported strange proportions
Singer Vanessa White could probably make wearing a paper bag look good. Still, that doesn't mean a paper bag is a good look. This is the case with her oddly-proportioned skirt and jacket ensemble. Her short-sleeved tweed jacket fell past her hips, and her a-line black skirt hit just above her ankles. This pairing made her proportions look off; it would have worked better if both pieces were more cropped. While she didn't fall prey to the over-the-top print trend, this look actually could have used a bit of color and fun.