Sarah Ferguson's Reported Attempts To End The Royal Family Feud Have Failed Miserably

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has tried to put an end to the royal family feud. Unfortunately, her reported peacemaking efforts haven't gone over well. If she plans to reunite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with the rest of the royals, she may need a new strategy.

Since stepping down as working royals in 2020, Harry and Meghan's relationships with King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales have reportedly grown increasingly strained. Royal author Tom Quinn told the Mirror, "Sarah and her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie have tried to intervene in the feud... they've tried to calm the situation and persuade Harry that he's had his say and he doesn't need to stir things up any further." Yet, according to Quinn, "Harry was never likely to pay much attention largely because his feud with the royal family has become a key part of what makes him tick."

Fergie knows firsthand what it feels like to be exiled by the royal family. After a decade of marriage, Sarah split from Prince Andrew in 1996. Her former father-in-law, the late Prince Philip, reportedly forced her out of the royal fold after she was involved in multiple scandals. Royal author Duncan Larcombe told Page Six, "If there's one thing the Windsors are good at, it's holding a grudge." Since King Charles III became king, however, she has been welcomed back into the family. And the duchess clearly hopes Harry can achieve this, too.

