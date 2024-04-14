How Sarah Ferguson Has Slowly Worked Her Way Back Into The Royal Family

The following article mentions sexual assault.

The transformation of Sarah Ferguson from duchess to national disgrace to redeemed unofficial member of the royal family has been truly astounding to witness. Upon marrying Prince Andrew in 1986, Ferguson was, by her own admission, living a fairytale life. But that all changed when she was banished from the royal family and stripped of her HRH title.

Her exile was catalyzed by a series of embarrassing indiscretions, many of which were documented for public consumption. Indeed, Ferguson has had her fair share of awkward moments captured on camera, including the quite literal toe-curling moment in which John Bryan was captured sucking on her toes at a poolside in 1992. As Princess Margaret, herself a royal renegade, once put it (via the New York Post), "You have done more to bring shame on the royal family than could ever have been imagined. Not once have you hung your head in embarrassment, even for a minute." Ouch.

But after years in exile, Ferguson has slowly been making her way back into the royal good books. Central to her transformation is a renewed sense of self-love. "It's a very good moment, because I'm free," she told Town & Country in 2021. "She's still with me, that person who thinks she's fat, ugly, and disgusting ... but she's now not so vocal. The truth is, I am 61 years old and I'm free of the self-­sabotaging Sarah." Here's how Sarah Ferguson has slowly worked her way back into the royal family.