Times HGTV Alums Chip And Joanna Gaines Faced Divorce Rumors
Since stealing the hearts of HGTV fans with "Fixer Upper," Chip and Joanna Gaines have built a home and lifestyle empire for themselves: Starting their own storefront and restaurant in Waco, Texas, partnering with brands like Target and Pier 1, and even launching their very own Magnolia Network in 2021. The duo's relationship and family life have remained central to their brand throughout their immense success, a fact that works both for and against the HGTV stars.
While Chip and Joanna's marriage is often viewed as relatable and aspiration-worthy, with fans swooning over all the times Chip was Joanna's number one fan, it has also served as fodder for speculation. Despite reportedly going strong for over 20 years, the HGTV couple has faced divorce rumors several times throughout the years. In fact, an anonymous source alleged that fame was souring the relationship in June 2024, telling Closer Weekly, "What was once a marriage is now mostly a business."
Though Chip and Joanna Gaines have navigated some tumultuous moments together, the Texas couple has continuously reiterated their commitment to their marriage in the face of divorce rumors. "For us, the most important thing in the world is Jo and I's relationship," Chip said during a "Today" interview. "Followed very quickly by these four beautiful kids."
Chip and Joanna Gaines faced divorce rumors when Fixer Upper ended
When Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that Season 5 of "Fixer Upper" would be the last, HGTV fans were quick to speculate that an impending divorce was behind what many felt was a premature end to the series. Both the Gaines family and their HGTV series were experiencing immense popularity when the announcement was made in September 2017, with the duo expanding their Waco businesses as "Fixer Upper" averaged 16.6 million weekly viewers (per The Hollywood Reporter).
However, Chip and Joanna have spoken out about why they quit "Fixer Upper," simultaneously shooting down divorce rumors while acknowledging the stress caused by their rapid growth in fame. "I'll give them a little credence," Chip told the "Today" show in 2017, referring to viewer speculation about the state of the Gaines marriage. "We didn't want to push it, red line it, for so long that we woke up and realized, we are at a point of no return. So, we wanted to take a step back and focus on the thing that was absolutely the most important thing to us in the world."
While fans were worried that the demise of "Fixer Upper" meant the demise of power couple Chip and Joanna Gaines, the HGTV stars reassured viewers of their commitment to one another. Though the stress of "Fixer Upper" had the potential to harm the duo's relationship, their cultural impact has only grown since its end.
The couple addressed divorce rumors when Magnolia Network launched
HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have faced divorce rumors throughout their career, with the Texas couple taking another moment to address speculation around the launch of their Magnolia Network. During a July 2021 interview with Access Hollywood, the duo was asked if they had ever considered "throw[ing] in the towel" on their relationship.
"One thing that I would say is our superpower is that Jo and I are not quitters," Chip told the outlet. "Throwing in the towel is not something that, honestly, ever even comes to mind. And I would say that happened pretty early in our relationship, where we just thought, that's interesting, that divorce or leaving one another is not really an option for us."
Despite the rumors that have circulated over the years, divorce reportedly never has been, nor will be, in the cards for Chip and Joanna. Instead, the two have carried on strong, discussing the continual growth of their relationship with People. "Jo and I are in this beautiful moment. We're evolving into each other," Chip said. Joanna added, "I would say, as we're getting older, I'm shifting and I'm more like Chip, and Chip is more like me."