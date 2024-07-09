Times HGTV Alums Chip And Joanna Gaines Faced Divorce Rumors

Since stealing the hearts of HGTV fans with "Fixer Upper," Chip and Joanna Gaines have built a home and lifestyle empire for themselves: Starting their own storefront and restaurant in Waco, Texas, partnering with brands like Target and Pier 1, and even launching their very own Magnolia Network in 2021. The duo's relationship and family life have remained central to their brand throughout their immense success, a fact that works both for and against the HGTV stars.

While Chip and Joanna's marriage is often viewed as relatable and aspiration-worthy, with fans swooning over all the times Chip was Joanna's number one fan, it has also served as fodder for speculation. Despite reportedly going strong for over 20 years, the HGTV couple has faced divorce rumors several times throughout the years. In fact, an anonymous source alleged that fame was souring the relationship in June 2024, telling Closer Weekly, "What was once a marriage is now mostly a business."

Though Chip and Joanna Gaines have navigated some tumultuous moments together, the Texas couple has continuously reiterated their commitment to their marriage in the face of divorce rumors. "For us, the most important thing in the world is Jo and I's relationship," Chip said during a "Today" interview. "Followed very quickly by these four beautiful kids."

