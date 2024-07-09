General Hospital Actor Doug Sheehan Dead At 75

Doug Sheehan received several Soap Opera Digest nominations and wins for his work on "Knots Landing." He had a one-episode appearance on "Cheers" in 1983, and starred in the NBC comedy "Day by Day," which ran for two seasons in the late 1980s. He also played Cher's father for the TV series version of the film "Clueless," as well as Sabrina Spellman's father in a couple of episodes of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch."

When it came to his personal life, Sheehan married Cate Abert in 1981, and they honeymooned in Scotland. Sheehan played the bagpipes, a hobby he got into when he was in the army. It seems to have been an homage to his Irish ancestry. Sheehan was also a big fan of polo — both as a player and a spectator. He referred to the sport as "a fine and gentle old game, a gentleman's game," via YouTube.

Friends of Sheehan and his wife posted on the funeral home's website expressing their sadness at his passing — he was clearly beloved in his community of friends. Some fans are also mourning his passing on social media because even though "General Hospital" has changed over the years, Sheehan was still remembered fondly. "He hadn't been on ['General Hospital'] in 42 years, and the fans never forgot him, and never stopped asking for his return. Not only is it impressive, but a testament to Doug Sheehan," wrote one person on X, formerly known as Twitter.

