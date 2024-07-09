Trump & Don Jr.'s Disjointed Comments About Biden Highlight Major Crack In Their Relationship

Donald Trump Jr. has always been a steadfast public supporter of his father, even throughout Donald Trump's impeachments and indictments. However, recent messaging from the father and son about President Joe Biden doesn't line up. The younger Trump went on his podcast, "Triggered with Don Jr.," and claimed that insider sources informed him that Biden would be "out on Friday," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). And yet, the former president called into Sean Hannity's Fox News show and had something entirely different to say. According to Donald, the current commander-in-chief will remain in office for as long as possible since, "He's got an ego and he doesn't want to quit."

This difference in messaging highlights the distance between the Trumps. Donald isn't exactly known for being the most present dad, and that's according to his own family, especially when his children were young. Don Jr. has swung between trying to assert his own independence and get out from under his father's shadow to working both with and for him. Although the businessman and Trump loyalist remains one of his dad's most ardent supporters, clearly Don Jr. isn't that close to him since he and Donald aren't on the same page when it comes to the presidential election and Biden's ongoing place in it.