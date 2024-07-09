Trump & Don Jr.'s Disjointed Comments About Biden Highlight Major Crack In Their Relationship
Donald Trump Jr. has always been a steadfast public supporter of his father, even throughout Donald Trump's impeachments and indictments. However, recent messaging from the father and son about President Joe Biden doesn't line up. The younger Trump went on his podcast, "Triggered with Don Jr.," and claimed that insider sources informed him that Biden would be "out on Friday," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). And yet, the former president called into Sean Hannity's Fox News show and had something entirely different to say. According to Donald, the current commander-in-chief will remain in office for as long as possible since, "He's got an ego and he doesn't want to quit."
This difference in messaging highlights the distance between the Trumps. Donald isn't exactly known for being the most present dad, and that's according to his own family, especially when his children were young. Don Jr. has swung between trying to assert his own independence and get out from under his father's shadow to working both with and for him. Although the businessman and Trump loyalist remains one of his dad's most ardent supporters, clearly Don Jr. isn't that close to him since he and Donald aren't on the same page when it comes to the presidential election and Biden's ongoing place in it.
Don Jr. backs his father online but may not actually be that close to him
While Donald Trump Jr. continues to back his father publicly, especially on his podcast and in social media posts, he's not always there for him in real time. At Donald Trump's hush money trial, for instance, the presence of several GOP members cast a harsh spotlight on his family's absence — Eric Trump was there the most often, while Don Jr. attended just twice despite the fact that the trial dragged on for weeks. Donald and Don Jr.'s wildly differing stances on whether Joe Biden will stay in the race for the 2024 presidency highlight the distance between father and son, but they're a part of the larger backlash against the current commander-in-chief after his poor performance during the first presidential debate of the year too.
Biden responded by confirming that he won't be stepping down, which seemingly disproves Don Jr.'s sources while also proving his father right. Thus, if Biden is still in office and continuing to run for president after this coming Friday, we'll be interested to see how Don Jr. responds if at all.