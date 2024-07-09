Joan Benedict, General Hospital Star, Dead At 96

Actor Joan Benedict has died. A spokesperson confirmed that she died on June 24, 2024, at 96 years old, from complications due to a stroke. Benedict may be recognized by soap opera fans since she played Edith Fairchild on "General Hospital" and appeared as a real estate agent on "Days of Our Lives." She also appeared on "Candid Camera" and the sketch show "The Steve Allen Show."

However, the late "General Hospital" actor's acting career also included working in the theater world multiple times, and one of her acting coaches was the famous Stella Adler.

"The theatre for me is like being in church," Benedict said in a 2016 interview with Women Fitness. "When you feel the audience and feel that communication with other souls, it's like music. As a performer, I'm always pursuing that wonderful experience where you are completely alert and clear and yet transported through your imagination."