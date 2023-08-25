Former Days Of Our Lives Stars Who Have Tragically Passed Away

From its hazy halcyon days of the '60s to its shoulder-padded power couple dynamics of the '80s, "Days of Our Lives" has been a fixture of our TV screens for well over half a century. The drama between the Bradys and the Hortons has captivated fans the world over, with the show becoming one of the longest-running soap operas of all time. There have been numerous bizarre storylines, including fiendish serial killer rampages (or so we thought), body swaps, and characters rising from the dead.

In a move that angered fans, Peacock picked up the series in 2022 after 57 years on NBC. But the show is still going strong and was renewed for two more seasons in 2023, which will see it reach a seminal 60 seasons. Currently, Suzanne Rogers, who plays formidable matriarch Maggie Horton, is the longest-serving living cast member. "It doesn't feel like 40 years because I've enjoyed every moment," she told The Spinoff in 2015. "I think that's the trick to any job — if you enjoy what you're doing, it will just fly by." Sadly, however, her longevity has come at a price, as Rogers has outlived many of her peers.

Having been on the air for almost 60 years, we have lost far too many of the show's beloved stars. Get the Kleenex ready as we take a look at former "Days of Our Lives" stars who have tragically passed away.