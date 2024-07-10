The Rule Ben & Erin Napier Have For Their Kids That Had HGTV Fans Divided
HGTV's Ben and Erin Napier's decision to ban their children from using social media until after high school caused a major stir among fans. Speaking to "Today" in April 2023, Erin explained that they implemented the strict rule because they didn't want their daughters, Helen and Mae, to be exposed to social media before they could fully grasp what it meant. The "Home Town" co-host reasoned that certain content could negatively affect kids who didn't realize just how fake it all was, asserting, "It's our job to build a hedge of protection around their heart until they're strong enough to fight that battle." Ultimately, the celebrity couple believes that their decision to delay their daughters' social media use will better equip them to use it more mindfully.
In May 2023, Erin took to Instagram to tease that she wanted to build a community of fellow concerned parents who restricted their kids' social media use until they were older. One fan who also limited her children's internet access proclaimed that they developed a deeper appreciation for it when they finally got to use it. "Sometimes you just have to stop the way everyone 'thinks' you should be doing parenting [...] and go back to the ways that worked," they argued, adding, "We have to let our littles grow and not feel that they have to compare to someone else." Similarly, another commentator, who was an educator, appreciated that Erin had taken steps to protect her children from the ill effects of social media. And yet, others felt the decision was a misstep.
Erin Napier defended herself against snarky social media comments
Some Instagram users reckoned that HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier were actually setting their kids up for failure by barring them from social media until they were older. As one commentator wrote, "What happens after high school if they haven't learned how to use it responsibly before they leave home? This makes sense before they become teenagers but I think it gets more complicated after that." As we all know by now, Erin is a HGTV star who isn't afraid to clap back at online hate, so she swiftly defended her decision by comparing social media use to alcohol consumption. The "Home Town" co-host pointed out that it's a parent's job to help their child understand the importance of drinking responsibly and that the same rules apply to social media use too.
After the initial commentator labeled Erin "defensive," she responded by noting that she was only protecting her children's interests. A few months later, the reality star took to Instagram again to announce that she was creating a non-profit called Osprey to build a community of like-minded parents who wanted to keep their children away from social media. In the caption, Erin admitted that even when her daughters grew up, they would most likely only be allowed to use the most basic phone so they could stay in touch with their loved ones. Likewise, she maintained that social media wasn't conducive to a child's development because they can get hooked far too easily.
An expert weighed in on the Napiers' controversial move
As Dr. Kim Van Dusen, PsyD, LMFT, RPT exclusively informed The List, early exposure to social media can be harmful for children since, "Having unlimited and unsupervised access online is damaging to a child's mental health and too much screen time can alter a child's mood, behavior, and attention span." Additionally, Dr. Van Dusen warned, "It can also make ADHD-type symptoms worse and cause meltdowns and power struggles." She noted that inappropriate content could seriously affect a child's mental health too. But despite everything, making your little ones swear off social media altogether isn't necessarily the answer. It's worth keeping in mind that Ben and Erin Napier don't just limit their daughters' social media use but also their technology use more generally.
In a 2023 chat with Us Weekly, Erin revealed that Helen and Mae barely ever came into contact with cellphones and spent most of their free time playing outdoors. According to Dr. Van Dusen, it would be nearly impossible to prevent a child from having some exposure to social media from their friends or family. Furthermore, "The Parentologist" podcast host cautioned that a kid may develop a rebellious attitude and resent their parents for making it completely off-limits. The Parentologist blogger proposed that a more well-rounded approach would be for parents to help their kids find balance in their social media use. The licensed child therapist believes that the tough task could be accomplished if parents set boundaries about internet usage and openly discussed its ill effects.