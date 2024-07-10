The Rule Ben & Erin Napier Have For Their Kids That Had HGTV Fans Divided

HGTV's Ben and Erin Napier's decision to ban their children from using social media until after high school caused a major stir among fans. Speaking to "Today" in April 2023, Erin explained that they implemented the strict rule because they didn't want their daughters, Helen and Mae, to be exposed to social media before they could fully grasp what it meant. The "Home Town" co-host reasoned that certain content could negatively affect kids who didn't realize just how fake it all was, asserting, "It's our job to build a hedge of protection around their heart until they're strong enough to fight that battle." Ultimately, the celebrity couple believes that their decision to delay their daughters' social media use will better equip them to use it more mindfully.

In May 2023, Erin took to Instagram to tease that she wanted to build a community of fellow concerned parents who restricted their kids' social media use until they were older. One fan who also limited her children's internet access proclaimed that they developed a deeper appreciation for it when they finally got to use it. "Sometimes you just have to stop the way everyone 'thinks' you should be doing parenting [...] and go back to the ways that worked," they argued, adding, "We have to let our littles grow and not feel that they have to compare to someone else." Similarly, another commentator, who was an educator, appreciated that Erin had taken steps to protect her children from the ill effects of social media. And yet, others felt the decision was a misstep.

