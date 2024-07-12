Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Once Accused Joe Of Stealing From Him. Here's What Biden Allegedly Took

Giving speeches is a huge part of political life, especially for someone like President Joe Biden, who began his first Senate term at just 29 years old and has been an active part of U.S. politics ever since. Coming up with original material for your speeches probably becomes difficult after so many years, but is it possible that some of Biden's stories aren't original after all? That's exactly what Bill Stevenson, first lady Jill Biden's ex-husband, has claimed.

In a conversation with the New York Post, Stevenson revealed that the president once stole a story from him and passed it off as his own. What's worse, Stevenson claims Biden committed this act of oral thievery right in front of him. This situation supposedly happened at the beginning of Biden's political career in the 1970s but, unfortunately, it may not be an isolated incident. Stevenson isn't the only one that has witnessed this behavior from Biden, as it appears that this alleged bad act was just the start of a longstanding bad habit of borrowing other people's stories without asking — or giving them credit.