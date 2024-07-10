Ivanka Trump's Inappropriate Outfit Brings Her One Step Closer To A Kimberly Guilfoyle Makeover
Is it possible that future sisters-in-law Ivanka Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle have some sort of closet swap in place? It sure seems like it is, based on the outfit Trump shared on Instagram on July 9, 2024. The butter yellow dress had thick tank top straps and was sleeveless, but the most notable feature was a heart-shaped cutout on the side of the bodice. The heart was outlined with silver fabric and exposed some skin, making the dress markedly different from the more conservative dresses Trump wore while working for her father in the White House — just another example of how her fashion sense has changed.
There's an interesting correlation between Ivanka's yellow heart dress and some of the dresses Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée has worn. Guilfoyle is also known to wear pastel dresses with silver or bedazzled elements and cutouts, such as a periwinkle minidress with silver sequin bows covering a cutout she posed in on Instagram. She's not a stranger to hearts either. Guilfoyle's coquette-style red minidress for a veterans' event included silver hearts. In the photos on Instagram, her outfit looked out of place.
Trump's yellow dress is far from her biggest fashion fail, but the choice still garnered criticism online.
What did people have to say about Ivanka's dress?
On X, formerly known as Twitter, attorney and political commentator Ron Filipkowski posted the photo of Ivanka Trump in the yellow dress with the ominous caption, "She's back."
In the replies of Filipkowski's tweet, people spoke their minds about the dress (and threw shade at Trump and her family, including her husband Jared Kushner). One person said: "She's proving that yellow is a difficult color for pale folks to pull off especially a blonde. It basically destroys her coloring. She's also a monstrous human being as is her husband so there's that too and the dress is tacky on top of it."
Another person in the replies felt the dress wasn't suitable for Trump due to her age. At the time of posting the photo, Trump was only 42. However, the X user felt the dress was better for someone in their twenties, and their tweet included a quote from Coco Chanel: "'Nothing makes a woman look so old as trying desperately hard to look young.'" Kimberly Guilfoyle has likely received that criticism before too based on her similar outfits, once again showing that their style isn't so different.