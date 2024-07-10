Ivanka Trump's Inappropriate Outfit Brings Her One Step Closer To A Kimberly Guilfoyle Makeover

Is it possible that future sisters-in-law Ivanka Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle have some sort of closet swap in place? It sure seems like it is, based on the outfit Trump shared on Instagram on July 9, 2024. The butter yellow dress had thick tank top straps and was sleeveless, but the most notable feature was a heart-shaped cutout on the side of the bodice. The heart was outlined with silver fabric and exposed some skin, making the dress markedly different from the more conservative dresses Trump wore while working for her father in the White House — just another example of how her fashion sense has changed.

There's an interesting correlation between Ivanka's yellow heart dress and some of the dresses Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée has worn. Guilfoyle is also known to wear pastel dresses with silver or bedazzled elements and cutouts, such as a periwinkle minidress with silver sequin bows covering a cutout she posed in on Instagram. She's not a stranger to hearts either. Guilfoyle's coquette-style red minidress for a veterans' event included silver hearts. In the photos on Instagram, her outfit looked out of place.

Trump's yellow dress is far from her biggest fashion fail, but the choice still garnered criticism online.