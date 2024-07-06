Of All Ivanka Trump's Fashion Fails, This One Might Be Her Worst

Back in November 2022, Tiffany Trump's wedding to Michael Boulos was chock-full of tragic outfits for the whole Trump family. Her older sister Ivanka Trump's dress was loved by some, but it received scorn from others due to it being a copy of Grace Kelly's blue gown in "To Catch a Thief." However, Ivanka's worst fashion fail from the wedding festivities — and of all time maybe — was the two-piece number she wore for the rehearsal dinner.

In a shade of pink a few degrees off from Pepto Bismol, the cropped top had a halter-style neck and silver embellishments around the neck and bottom hem, as seen in a photo published by People. The matching skirt had those same embellishments on the waistband and bottom hem, which went just past Ivanka's knees.

Can you believe Ivanka Trump turned up to poor Tiffany's rehearsal dinner dressed like this???

UGH!

I don't know if a dress could show more dislike for a younger sister than this? pic.twitter.com/O0esIVzTWO — WWJCD Aunti Fa (@GreenJeanASSET) November 12, 2022

