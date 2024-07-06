Of All Ivanka Trump's Fashion Fails, This One Might Be Her Worst
Back in November 2022, Tiffany Trump's wedding to Michael Boulos was chock-full of tragic outfits for the whole Trump family. Her older sister Ivanka Trump's dress was loved by some, but it received scorn from others due to it being a copy of Grace Kelly's blue gown in "To Catch a Thief." However, Ivanka's worst fashion fail from the wedding festivities — and of all time maybe — was the two-piece number she wore for the rehearsal dinner.
In a shade of pink a few degrees off from Pepto Bismol, the cropped top had a halter-style neck and silver embellishments around the neck and bottom hem, as seen in a photo published by People. The matching skirt had those same embellishments on the waistband and bottom hem, which went just past Ivanka's knees.
Can you believe Ivanka Trump turned up to poor Tiffany's rehearsal dinner dressed like this???
UGH!
I don't know if a dress could show more dislike for a younger sister than this? pic.twitter.com/O0esIVzTWO
— WWJCD Aunti Fa (@GreenJeanASSET) November 12, 2022
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a photo of Ivanka and Tiffany from the event. The caption read, "Can you believe Ivanka Trump turned up to poor Tiffany's rehearsal dinner dressed like this??? UGH! I don't know if a dress could show more dislike for a younger sister than this?" That's not the only critique sparked by this outfit choice.
What else did people say about Ivanka's rehearsal dinner look?
Another X user shared a photo of Ivanka Trump in the polarizing dress, which revealed that the top was backless, except for the collar around the neck and two horizontal black straps. That user said, "Ivanka Trump has done some terrible things, but wearing this dress may be the worst one yet."
Ivanka's outfit for Tiffany Trump's rehearsal dinner also included a pair of silver, reflective closed-toe shoes. One X user shared a close-up of them and expressed their confusion at Ivanka's look and its lack of cohesion. They said, "Ivanka bared her entire stomach and decide to wear closed toe old church lady shoes?! Who does that?!"
I don't get Ivanka's rehearsal dinner outfit. Ivanka bared her entire stomach and decide to wear closed toe old church lady shoes?! Who does that?! #IvankaTrump #TiffanyTrump #fashionWeek pic.twitter.com/uH0Jxip7jx
— Cammie Bailey (@cammie_bailey) November 12, 2022
Ivanka's horrifying pink outfit and the other Trump family members' outfits weren't the only odd things about the event. One bizarre detail from Tiffany's wedding that unsettled the internet was the blindfolded dancers at the reception. There seemed to be no clear reason for such a dance routine, and people couldn't help but remark how odd it was.
The fashion police have been on call for Ivanka before
Ivanka Trump has worn other outfits that were received poorly. Some of the Trump family's worst Met Gala looks were hers, such as the black spaghetti-strap dress she wore in 2005. The skirt was covered in ruffles and seemed to be longer in the back than the front. That alone doesn't warrant a call from the fashion police, but the similarly ruffled element around Ivanka's neck might.
On the simpler side of the fashion spectrum, a red minidress from a Miami red carpet could be considered Ivanka's most controversial look. Some felt the look wasn't age-appropriate, but many fans on Instagram were impressed by the May 2024 outfit.
Since stepping away from politics has transformed Ivanka's fashion sense, she now favors brighter colors, shorter skirts, and bolder styles. It's only a matter of time before another one of her outfits gets the internet talking.