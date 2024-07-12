Michael Middleton Once Publicly Embarrassed Princess Kate At Wimbledon. Here's What Happened
Embarrassing parents, mistaken identity, and top-tier tennis players. Where do these three things converge? In a story Catherine, Princess of Wales shared about attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament with her father, Michael Middleton. While being interviewed by Sue Barker for the BBC's "Our Wimbledon" documentary, Kate Middleton remembered watching Wimbledon throughout her life and recounted the time Michael got two professional players confused.
Kate said, "I can remember actually walking past — " She laughed and continued, "My father is not going to enjoy this, but ... I can remember walking past Tim Henman, and we had just seen [Pete] Sampras play. My dad, as he came past, said very coolly: 'Hi Pete.' I was like, 'Dad! You can't do that!' Utterly — I was mortified!"
That faux pas didn't keep Kate from bringing Michael to Wimbledon for later years, though. In 2021, they were photographed sitting together and watching the men's final events on the last day of Wimbledon. They even joined other attendees in doing the wave. After the fact, Kate took to X, formerly Twitter, to talk about how good it felt being at Wimbledon: "It was amazing to see the atmosphere and support from the fans echoing through centre court once again."
Sports are one thing that bonds Michael and Kate together
Catherine, Princess of Wales' role at Wimbledon is as the patron of the group that runs the event, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. She has had the honor of bestowing the trophies to the singles winners during previous years of the tournament, in addition to watching from the Royal Box with her family and friends.
Not only is watching tennis something Kate Middleton and Michael Middleton have done together, they've also played together. In fact, it's been reported that Michael is the one who taught her how to play.
The father-daughter duo seem to have a good relationship, and tennis isn't the only sporty activity they've done together. In a Hoka blog post written by Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, in 2021, Pippa shared that Kate and Michael climbed an imposing mountain together: "My parents inspired my love for walking in the mountains and both joined me and my brother to the first hut when we climbed Mont Blanc (my father summited it with my sister a few years before)."
Michael and Carole have gone to some royal events without Kate
After Catherine, Princess of Wales, announced her cancer diagnosis and treatment in March 2024, Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton also stayed out of the public eye for a while. They made their return at the Royal Ascot horse races in June 2024. Their reemergence in the public eye had everyone saying the same thing — Michael and Carole seem to get along very well with their son-in-law, William, Prince of Wales. Pictures were taken of William, Carole, and Michael having a seemingly friendly conversation, showing no awkwardness even when Kate Middleton isn't there as a buffer between her husband and parents.
While the world was buzzing, wondering if Kate would appear at Wimbledon in 2024 amidst her cancer treatment, Michael and Carole attended. On July 4, Carole's Wimbledon look proved she's a style inspiration for Kate and Princess Charlotte of Wales. The couple went back on July 10, proving their devotion to the sport and once more ready for an exciting day at Wimbledon.