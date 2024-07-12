Michael Middleton Once Publicly Embarrassed Princess Kate At Wimbledon. Here's What Happened

Embarrassing parents, mistaken identity, and top-tier tennis players. Where do these three things converge? In a story Catherine, Princess of Wales shared about attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament with her father, Michael Middleton. While being interviewed by Sue Barker for the BBC's "Our Wimbledon" documentary, Kate Middleton remembered watching Wimbledon throughout her life and recounted the time Michael got two professional players confused.

Advertisement

Kate said, "I can remember actually walking past — " She laughed and continued, "My father is not going to enjoy this, but ... I can remember walking past Tim Henman, and we had just seen [Pete] Sampras play. My dad, as he came past, said very coolly: 'Hi Pete.' I was like, 'Dad! You can't do that!' Utterly — I was mortified!"

That faux pas didn't keep Kate from bringing Michael to Wimbledon for later years, though. In 2021, they were photographed sitting together and watching the men's final events on the last day of Wimbledon. They even joined other attendees in doing the wave. After the fact, Kate took to X, formerly Twitter, to talk about how good it felt being at Wimbledon: "It was amazing to see the atmosphere and support from the fans echoing through centre court once again."

Advertisement