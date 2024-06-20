Carole & Michael Middleton Reemerge With Prince William & Everyone's Saying The Same Thing
After a difficult year since King Charles III's coronation, some members of the British royal family enjoyed their time attending a day of the 2024 Royal Ascot horse races at the Ascot Racecourse. William, Prince of Wales was one of the royals present for the June 19, 2024 events, and Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, the parents of William's wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, were there that same day as well. However, Kate Middleton did not join them.
The son-in-law was seen chatting with Carole and Michael. William even came to the rescue when Carole's high heel got wedged into the grass, and they shared a laugh and William held her hand while Carole salvaged her shoe. It's believed William and Carole have a good relationship, and many people have brought that up following their Royal Ascot appearance.
One X, formerly known as Twitter, user shared multiple pictures from the day and said, "Witnessing the very special bond between Prince William and his in-laws, especially Carole Middleton, has been heart melting." Another X user shared the photo from when Carole's shoe got stuck, and many commenters mentioned their sweet familial bond. A different X user also mentioned other royals at the June 19 festivities and said, "Incredible display of unity from the Royals & their extended families at Ascot today."
Kate Middleton wasn't at Royal Ascot but did attend Trooping the Colour
Unity is likely vital for the British royal family after so many members have been dealing with health issues. Unsurprisingly, Catherine, Princess of Wales and King Charles III's dual cancer diagnoses may have brought William, Prince of Wales and Queen Camilla closer together. And according to the Daily Mail, William and Carole Middleton were seen spending time at a Norfolk pub in spring 2024. That, plus their friendly time together at Royal Ascot 2024, seems to show that their relationship has not strained despite pressures on their family.
The Royal Ascot is the first time Carole and Michael Middleton have made any official appearances since Kate Middleton's cancer announcement. She recently made a return to engagements with June 15's Trooping the Colour 2024, and some think Kate's look at that event held a subliminal message. However, Kate isn't going back to business as usual yet, describing the ups and downs she feels while undergoing chemotherapy in a June 14 letter. She did say she was able to do a little bit of work from home and wants to attend other engagements soon. She continued, "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal" (via People).