Carole & Michael Middleton Reemerge With Prince William & Everyone's Saying The Same Thing

After a difficult year since King Charles III's coronation, some members of the British royal family enjoyed their time attending a day of the 2024 Royal Ascot horse races at the Ascot Racecourse. William, Prince of Wales was one of the royals present for the June 19, 2024 events, and Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, the parents of William's wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, were there that same day as well. However, Kate Middleton did not join them.

The son-in-law was seen chatting with Carole and Michael. William even came to the rescue when Carole's high heel got wedged into the grass, and they shared a laugh and William held her hand while Carole salvaged her shoe. It's believed William and Carole have a good relationship, and many people have brought that up following their Royal Ascot appearance.

One X, formerly known as Twitter, user shared multiple pictures from the day and said, "Witnessing the very special bond between Prince William and his in-laws, especially Carole Middleton, has been heart melting." Another X user shared the photo from when Carole's shoe got stuck, and many commenters mentioned their sweet familial bond. A different X user also mentioned other royals at the June 19 festivities and said, "Incredible display of unity from the Royals & their extended families at Ascot today."

