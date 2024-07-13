Why Hallmark Stars Shantel VanSanten & Victor Webster's Divorce Settlement Will Keep Them Connected

Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster's time filming Hallmark's "Love Blossoms" in 2016 stirred up a real-life rom-com scenario. Speaking to Brides in 2022, VanSanten shared that she struck up a friendship with her co-star in no time and even wound up advising Webster on his love life. About a year later, their platonic relationship evolved into something more romantic. Webster popped the question in February 2021 and the Hallmark stars went on to marry each other three different times later that same year. Unfortunately, though, VanSanten and Webster couldn't make their fairytale romance last and they split up after two years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly in April 2023, Webster was the one who filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the initial breakup, which occurred in January. Meanwhile, in June, court documents acquired by People revealed that the former spouses were "in mediation and any issues regarding spousal support will be determined." It took the "Days Of Our Lives" alum and his former co-star over a year to iron out the specifics of their divorce agreement, only reaching a rather odd conclusion in July 2024.

Under normal circumstances, a celebrity couple who didn't share any children naturally wouldn't see much of each other post-divorce. However, in the case of VanSanten and Webster, they had a few reasons to stay in touch: The former couple's dog, Nova, and their two cats, Finnegan and Phillippa. Unsurprisingly, they ensured they were legally allowed to continuing seeing their fur babies.

