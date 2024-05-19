Details About Hallmark Star Victor Webster's Hush-Hush Divorce From Shantel VanSanten

Victor Webster and Shantel VanSanten first met back in 2016 on the set of the Hallmark movie "Love Blossoms," but, sadly, this love wilted, too. The former co-stars were once crazy about each other and even celebrated with not one, not two, but three weddings kicking off in 2021, but sadly it was confirmed in April 2023 that Webster had officially filed for divorce. And it seemed like things turned frosty between himself and VanSanten pretty quickly.

In June 2023, People reported that the two had actually been separated since the previous January and, according to documents filed by VanSanten, she and her estranged husband had begun undergoing mediation to finalize their divorce and work out spousal support terms. It was also revealed that the warring exes hadn't yet come to a conclusion about how they wanted to divide up their assets. The reason for the split was only somewhat confirmed too.

VanSanten claimed that it was down to the term seen on so many celebrity couple divorce papers before; irreconcilable differences. The Hallmark stars don't appear to have shed much light on their breakup since and haven't opened up about their split in any detail since the news was announced either. However, we do know that Webster and VanSanten decided to continue on with the joint responsibility of caring for their shared pet post-split.