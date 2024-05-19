Details About Hallmark Star Victor Webster's Hush-Hush Divorce From Shantel VanSanten
Victor Webster and Shantel VanSanten first met back in 2016 on the set of the Hallmark movie "Love Blossoms," but, sadly, this love wilted, too. The former co-stars were once crazy about each other and even celebrated with not one, not two, but three weddings kicking off in 2021, but sadly it was confirmed in April 2023 that Webster had officially filed for divorce. And it seemed like things turned frosty between himself and VanSanten pretty quickly.
In June 2023, People reported that the two had actually been separated since the previous January and, according to documents filed by VanSanten, she and her estranged husband had begun undergoing mediation to finalize their divorce and work out spousal support terms. It was also revealed that the warring exes hadn't yet come to a conclusion about how they wanted to divide up their assets. The reason for the split was only somewhat confirmed too.
VanSanten claimed that it was down to the term seen on so many celebrity couple divorce papers before; irreconcilable differences. The Hallmark stars don't appear to have shed much light on their breakup since and haven't opened up about their split in any detail since the news was announced either. However, we do know that Webster and VanSanten decided to continue on with the joint responsibility of caring for their shared pet post-split.
Victor Webster and Shantel VanSanten still share a dog
Despite agreeing to go their separate ways, Victor Webster and Shantel VanSanten are still committed dog parents to their adorable pooch, Nova. The former Hallmark movie lovers turned real-life couple have shared several photos and videos on Instagram showing them hanging out with the dog in the wake of their divorce, proving that they've opted to share custody. VanSanten, who has an Instagram Highlight dedicated to the pooch, last posted a grid photo of Nova on her Instagram in April 2024, while her ex shared a cute video on his own account of Nova running around with a four-legged friend in honor of Mother's Day.
Nova uploads seem to be one of only a handful of remnants of Webster and VanSanten's marriage left on their social media, as both appear to have scrubbed the other from their grids. But while there doesn't appear to be any photos left of her ex on VanSanten's page, the actor's Instagram does still feature three black and white photos showing her in the wedding dresses she wore for their three ceremonies.
In one, now very bittersweet post, the "One Tree Hill" star even spoke about the ups and downs of relationships and the importance of working through your differences. Discussing her beloved grandparents in the caption, she wrote, "They were married for 63 years had such a special, deep love. They were the example to me of how love is a choice and takes work. It wasn't perfect, but their love was always pure."
Shantel VanSanten may have subtly discussed her split from Victor Webster
Things have gone very quiet regarding Victor Webster and Shantel VanSanten's divorce in the wake of her responding to his filing. However, she maybe gave us a little glimpse into what their relationship was like when discussing her "FBI: Most Wanted" character Nina's romance with Scola, played by John Boyd. Speaking to Parade in April 2024, VanSanten didn't directly discuss her personal life but praised the writers for not showing the characters' relationship as picture perfect all the time. "We often, in partnerships, fight about the toothpaste on the mirror, or the dishes in the sink or the toilet seat left up when really it's not about that," she opined. "And I think that's kind of what we got to see with these two scenes was the normalcy of a partnership and the way that they kind of repair."
VanSanten has also shared tons of cryptic posts on Instagram since her divorce went public. In an upload from the same month, she snapped her reflection in a store window and captioned it: "Coming home to my self has taken deep self reflection and getting honest. It's not easy but crucial to growth and survival," with the Hallmark star also sharing how she's been relying a lot on her faith and self-love during this undoubtedly turbulent time in her life. "But most of all remembering this life isnt meant to be tackled alone but with faith pulsing through my veins," she added.