Stephanie Phillips: Meet Zara Tindall And Peter Phillips' Half-Sister

Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips have been in the public eye their entire lives, thanks to their royal heritage. As the children of Princess Anne, it's not uncommon to see them at events with the rest of the Windsor clan. What's more, they had a close-knit relationship with their maternal grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, their family life, much like that of their cousins Prince Harry and Prince William, was somewhat disrupted when their parents divorced in 1992. Their father, Captain Mark Phillips, soon started another family, marrying equestrian Sandy Pflueger. They went on to welcome a daughter, Stephanie Phillips, who was born in 1997.

Stephanie is considerably younger than both of her siblings — Zara was born in 1981, while Peter arrived in 1977 — but she has still managed to forge a close bond with them. Their unique living situation may have been to thank for that, but what else do we really know about Stephanie? Since she isn't technically a royal, she isn't present at most royal engagements, and lives a relatively normal life when compared to Zara and Peter. But like her siblings, she's a child of divorce (Mark and Pflueger split in 2012) and has to endure being mentioned in the press every now and then.

There's a certain sense of mystery surrounding Stephanie as a not-quite member of the Windsor clan, so let's take a look at what life really looks like for her. While she may not be a royal, her story certainly is interesting.

