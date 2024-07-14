Lisa Kudrow Found A Heartfelt And Emotional Way To Honor Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry undoubtedly made Lisa Kudrow's time on "Friends" more memorable. After his devastating passing in October 2023, Kudrow penned a heartfelt Instagram tribute reminiscing on the early days of their tight-knit friendship. The "Comeback" star recalled how she grew close to Perry when the cast had a poker night, at his suggestion, to celebrate NBC picking up the sitcom. Since then, the "17 Again" star managed to brighten Kudrow's day in several ways, which she recalled with tremendous gratitude. "Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY," the actor wrote. Furthermore, Kudrow thanked Perry for putting his best foot forward with their show, even when he was dealing with personal issues, describing their time together as "the best 10 years a person gets to have."
However, despite all the fond memories, Kudrow didn't particularly enjoy watching "Friends." Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2019, the "Bojack Horseman" voice actor admitted that she couldn't bring herself to catch reruns of the hit sitcom, reasoning, "I might not like myself [on the show], so I'd rather not risk that." Similarly, when Kudrow teamed up with her former co-star, Jennifer Aniston, for a joint Variety interview in 2020, she shared, "I'm still not watching ['Friends'] in the hopes that one day we sit down and watch them together." But, after Perry's passing, Kudrow found a new reason to revisit it.
Lisa Kudrow paid tribute to Matthew Perry by re-watching Friends
While chatting with The Hollywood Reporter in June 2024, Lisa Kudrow happily confirmed that she was re-watching "Friends" episodes to reminisce on the good old times with the late Matthew Perry. "Honestly, I wasn't able to watch it because it's too embarrassing to watch yourself. But if I make it about Matthew, then that's OK," she reasoned, before adding, "And it's just celebrating how hilarious he was — and that is what I want to remember [about him]." While Kudrow was impressed by all her castmates' acting skills, she gave a special shoutout to Perry's unparalleled comedic abilities. The TV icon also fondly recalled that the "Fools Rush In" star walked on set with a mission to make his castmates crack up even when they weren't performing, and Perry naturally managed to accomplish his goal every single time.
While Kudrow was undoubtedly enjoying "Friends," she's also likely processing her grief by watching the series. Dr. Sanam Hafeez, NYC-based neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind, exclusively told The List that the emotional gesture stood as a testament to Kudrow and Perry's close relationship. "By revisiting the series, Kudrow can relive meaningful moments and treasured memories, maintaining a sense of closeness with Perry despite his absence," she pointed out. Dr. Hafeez further asserted that Kudrow's decision to share her tribute with the world could also help fans grieving Perry's loss in a similar manner find a sense of community in appreciating his talents.
She may feel mixed emotions while watching the show
Dr. Sanam Hafeez exclusively warned The List that Lisa Kudrow's decision to re-watch "Friends" to honor Matthew Perry's memory could also give rise to several complex emotions. "Emotionally, revisiting the series could be overwhelming for Kudrow, as it may evoke a mix of happy memories and profound sadness," the neuropsychologist explained. Additionally, she reckons that the sitcom legend's decision to speak about her tribute may lead to privacy intrusions from fans when Kudrow is clearly still grieving. Ultimately, though, Dr. Hafeez believes that Kudrow could navigate these challenges by properly processing all her conflicting emotions. The actor could also benefit from taking small breaks and confiding in her loved ones or journaling through them. At the end of the day, of course, there is no wrong way to grieve, and everyone finds peace in different places.
While Kudrow gets hers from revisiting "Friends," Courteney Cox finds solace in continuing to feel Perry's presence. During a May 2024 appearance on CBS News' "Sunday Morning," Cox confessed that Perry's death was especially hard on her because of the actors' close real-life friendship, with Cox highlighting their sweet off-screen connection in her tribute to Perry. However, the "Scream" star takes solace in feeling that the loved ones she's lost are never too far away. "I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew — I feel like there are a lotta people that are, I think, that guide us," Cox said, adding, "I sense Matthew's around for sure."