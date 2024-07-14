Lisa Kudrow Found A Heartfelt And Emotional Way To Honor Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry undoubtedly made Lisa Kudrow's time on "Friends" more memorable. After his devastating passing in October 2023, Kudrow penned a heartfelt Instagram tribute reminiscing on the early days of their tight-knit friendship. The "Comeback" star recalled how she grew close to Perry when the cast had a poker night, at his suggestion, to celebrate NBC picking up the sitcom. Since then, the "17 Again" star managed to brighten Kudrow's day in several ways, which she recalled with tremendous gratitude. "Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY," the actor wrote. Furthermore, Kudrow thanked Perry for putting his best foot forward with their show, even when he was dealing with personal issues, describing their time together as "the best 10 years a person gets to have."

However, despite all the fond memories, Kudrow didn't particularly enjoy watching "Friends." Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2019, the "Bojack Horseman" voice actor admitted that she couldn't bring herself to catch reruns of the hit sitcom, reasoning, "I might not like myself [on the show], so I'd rather not risk that." Similarly, when Kudrow teamed up with her former co-star, Jennifer Aniston, for a joint Variety interview in 2020, she shared, "I'm still not watching ['Friends'] in the hopes that one day we sit down and watch them together." But, after Perry's passing, Kudrow found a new reason to revisit it.