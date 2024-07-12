A Brutal Battle Between Obama And Biden Is Reportedly Brewing Behind The Scenes
As some folks call for President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, does he still have Barack Obama in his corner? That answer is growing more and more complicated. Despite his public support for Biden, rumor has it that behind the scenes, Obama is worried about his old friend's ability to succeed in the upcoming election.
During Obama's time as president from 2009 through 2017, Biden was always his second-in-command. From the outside looking in, their reportedly close relationship appeared to remain strong when Biden took office. Obama penned a heartwarming message to Biden on his 2021 inauguration day, and it has been said that Biden still turns to Obama for advice. As the 2024 presidential race heats up, it initially seemed that nothing had changed. Obama tweeted his support after the messy first presidential debate of the election season. "Bad debate nights happen," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. He explained, "This election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth ... and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit." Yet, what Obama says publicly is likely very different than what he's saying behind closed doors. Obama and Democratic representative Nancy Pelosi have allegedly privately discussed their worries about Biden running for re-election. A source told CNN, "They are watching and waiting for President Biden to reach a decision on his own."
Obama may be doing what he can to secure a new Democratic nominee
With Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, a high-powered and popular Democrat like Barack Obama doesn't have much choice in the matter; he has to back Biden publicly. Consequently, what he's saying and doing behind the scenes is likely a more accurate reflection of his true feelings. On July 10, The New York Times published a guest essay written by actor George Clooney, explaining why Joe Biden should drop out of the presidential race. According to Politico, Clooney reached out to Obama about his letter before it was published. While he reportedly didn't contribute to the essay or advise Clooney on any specifics, it seems that Obama didn't discourage its publication, either.
Per Forbes, MSNBC's "Morning Joe" host, Joe Scarborough, said, "The Biden campaign and many Democratic officials do believe that Barack Obama is quietly working behind the scenes to orchestrate this." His co-host, Mika Brzezinski, added her own take, saying, "This wasn't George Clooney ... I think that Barack Obama has a lot of influence." It's unclear just how much of an impact Obama really had on the New York Times piece. Yet, as more and more rumors swirl that Obama thinks Biden should drop out of the race, the former president has yet to publicly deny it or comment on it, at all. That silence speaks volumes.