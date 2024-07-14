Ana De Armas Is Stunning Makeup-Free
Actor Ana de Armas almost turned down her iconic "Knives Out" role, and the world should be thankful that she didn't. That iconic part has led to her starring in other projects such as "Ghosted" and "Blonde." While discussing her stunning transformation, de Armas has said she prefers wearing limited makeup. In an April 2021 interview with Refinery29, de Armas felt that had to do with being raised in Cuba.
"Growing up, beauty was more about always being natural," de Armas told the outlet. "'Wash your face, brush your hair, stay out of the sun' — those were the things I heard. The philosophy was about taking care of your skin, washing it, putting some cream on. We didn't have much anyways, so it was all about working with what you got." When de Armas moved to Los Angeles, she learned more about skincare and discovered more options. She also described her easy makeup routine, which mainly consists of blush, mascara, and occasionally eyeshadow for when she goes out. "But for daily life, I like plain, simple makeup," de Armas said.
An example of de Armas stunning in seemingly no makeup was a TikTok uploaded to the @anadearmasa fan account in April 2023. In the video, de Armas' natural beauty was on display — as were her stunt skills, since she pretended to elbow someone in the nose.
@anadearmasa
Ana De Armas don't like to be bothered #anadearmas #fypシ #fyp
Ana de Armas has beauty memories from the beach
Another example of Ana de Armas showing off her natural beauty was a post she shared on Instagram on Christmas Eve 2023. The carousel of pictures showed de Armas at a beach, enjoying the sun and water. She smiled and looked radiant in the golden hour light. In May 2024, de Armas shared more beautiful beach photos and videos, smiling brightly once again.
Going to the beach is something she has loved for a long time. In a June 2021 interview with Who What Wear, de Armas described putting beer in her hair to lighten it on beach days both as a younger person and an adult. She also talked about how the beach contributed to what she learned about beauty: "Growing up, it was more about feeling good. Feeling fresh and clean and happy, and very natural. The best thing we could do was just have a nice day at the beach and get a tan."
Because of that, de Armas doesn't feel compelled to wear a lot of makeup. She has also discussed her thoughts on what contributes to beauty.
To de Armas, beauty goes beyond wearing makeup
While speaking with Harper's Bazaar UK in 2021 for a beauty bag tour, Ana de Armas explained her definition of beauty. The "No Time to Die" actor told the outlet, "The best piece of beauty advice that I've ever been given is be natural. Like, feel comfortable in your own skin and less is more, and just take care of your skin and your natural beauty." She went on to explain how beauty goes beyond just makeup, and that other healthy habits contribute to it. "And of course you use skincare products to make your skin stronger and healthier in that sense, and then you use makeup to enhance that," de Armas continued. "But it's more about a feeling, it's more about a state of mind."
The year prior to that interview, de Armas embodied that kind of inner and outer beauty when she was photographed walking her dog in Los Angeles. In photos shared by the Daily Mail, de Armas was seen makeup-free and looking stunning. A few years later in June 2023, she took to Instagram to share a beautiful selfie featuring no makeup and windswept hair. She admitted to Allure in 2020 that her skin is sensitive and she gets acne from stress. However, in most photos she's shared, de Armas' glowing skin looks clear.
If you're interested in a makeup look that has its roots in looking more natural, the clean makeup aesthetic may be something to try.