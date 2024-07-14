Ana De Armas Is Stunning Makeup-Free

Actor Ana de Armas almost turned down her iconic "Knives Out" role, and the world should be thankful that she didn't. That iconic part has led to her starring in other projects such as "Ghosted" and "Blonde." While discussing her stunning transformation, de Armas has said she prefers wearing limited makeup. In an April 2021 interview with Refinery29, de Armas felt that had to do with being raised in Cuba.

"Growing up, beauty was more about always being natural," de Armas told the outlet. "'Wash your face, brush your hair, stay out of the sun' — those were the things I heard. The philosophy was about taking care of your skin, washing it, putting some cream on. We didn't have much anyways, so it was all about working with what you got." When de Armas moved to Los Angeles, she learned more about skincare and discovered more options. She also described her easy makeup routine, which mainly consists of blush, mascara, and occasionally eyeshadow for when she goes out. "But for daily life, I like plain, simple makeup," de Armas said.

An example of de Armas stunning in seemingly no makeup was a TikTok uploaded to the @anadearmasa fan account in April 2023. In the video, de Armas' natural beauty was on display — as were her stunt skills, since she pretended to elbow someone in the nose.

