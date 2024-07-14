How Jelly Roll Wound Up In A Lawsuit Over His Stage Name

Note: The article mentions substance abuse issues.

You may think you know everything about the country singer Jelly Roll, but did you know his nickname and stage name once got him sued? Born Jason Bradley DeFord, Jelly Roll notably faced years of legal troubles before his music career took off, but for a very different reason than his stage name. He was reportedly jailed approximately 40 times, with his first arrest being when he was 14 years old. Jelly Roll had a tragic real-life story involving selling drugs and drug addiction, but things have changed completely since then. He has come a long way from selling drugs and providing a free mixtape to go with them, like he told CBS News about in January 2024.

A new kind of legal trouble followed Jelly Roll into fame. It was announced in April 2024 that another musical act, the Jellyroll Band, sued the singer Jelly Roll for trademark infringement. According to 6ABC, the group is a wedding band from Pennsylvania that has been using that name for years. They felt that the nearly identical names were causing a problem for them and their business.

