Everything We Know About Country Singer Jelly Roll

The following article mentions addiction.

Just a few years ago, a conversation about Jelly Roll would have likely been related to pastry. These days, however, there's a good chance that discussion would be about the country music phenom, who burst on the scene with the force of a hurricane after the release of his 2021 album "Ballads of the Broken." By the time he unveiled his followup, 2023's "Whitsitt Chapel," Jelly Roll had utterly conquered Nashville, a bona fide superstar whose rise to the top was as rapid as it was incendiary.

Or at least that's how it may have looked from the outside. For Jelly Roll himself, that overnight success had been well over a decade in the making, following years of traveling from town to town, playing to half-empty clubs and sleeping in his van while trying to gain traction for a music career that, until that point, had experienced more struggle than success. Pushing 40, those years of floundering have made the superstardom he's achieved all the more meaningful for him. Nowhere was that more clear than at the 2023 CMT Awards, when Jelly Roll emerged as the night's big winner by taking home three awards. "It was an absolute dream come true," the singer said in an interview with The New York Times, "and I've had a worst-case scenario life up to this point."

So who is the man behind the music? Read on to find out everything we know about country singer Jelly Roll.