What Is Jelly Roll's Real Name & Where Did He Get His Sweet Moniker?

It's probably not too surprising to find out that singer Jelly Roll's name is a nickname, but what you may not know about the rapper and country singer is that his real name is Jason Bradley DeFord. Jelly Roll's wife, Alisa DeFord, also has a nickname and is mostly known as Bunnie Xo.

The Nashville native didn't come up with the Jelly Roll moniker himself. It was his mother who bestowed the name on him, according to a story from "The Bobby Bones Show" in May 2022. "And my mother named me that whenever I was a little chubby kid," Jelly Roll said. "Been fat my whole life. And she started calling me Jelly Roll when I was young and I spent the next 30 years trying to grow into the name, I think I've done it, and it just stuck." The "Creature" singer also told the story of an interesting coincidence — one of his classmates, One-Arm Clay, suggested the Jelly Roll nickname for him too.

"I was like, 'My momma calls me Jelly Roll!' And then once the high school starts calling you something, you know that's the kit and caboodle," Jelly Roll said.

