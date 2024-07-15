Tragic Health Issues You Never Knew Mark Ruffalo Dealt With

Mark Ruffalo was left with a scar and no hearing in his left ear. But that wasn't all that happened after the tumor was taken out. The surgery to remove the acoustic neuroma had a small but not insignificant chance of leaving him with facial paralysis since it was growing on the nerve that controlled facial muscles. So along with a fear of death during surgery, Mark Ruffalo said that he was scared that there would be an impact to his face, since facial expressions were such a part of how he made his living as an actor (via YouTube). After surgery, he found out that his fear about his face had come true: "I woke up and my face was paralyzed, and they didn't know if it was ever going to come back. And I couldn't even close my eye. I looked terrible," he told NPR.

He tried all sorts of methods to try and get the movement back into his face, explaining to The Guardian in 2005 that he tried, "energy healers, acupuncture, craniosacral therapy, everything, everything." Thankfully, however, the facial paralysis ended up going away within a year — that doesn't happen for all patients in his situation.

Ruffalo learned a lot from the entire experience. It "made me grateful," Ruffalo explained to NPR, "It made me compassionate. It made me aware of loss. It made me aware of how fragile life is."