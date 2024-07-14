Donald Trump Once Made A Bizarre Promise To Richard Simmons While Campaigning

When first running for president in 2016, some of Donald Trump's list of campaign promises included not taking a salary, ending birthright citizenship, and, rather inexplicably, rescuing fitness legend Richard Simmons from his alleged home confinement — add that to the list of presidential firsts for Trump.

Simmons, who sadly passed away on July 13, 2024 at the age of 76, had been out of the public eye for almost two years when Trump was asked about him during a March 2016 interview on the "Jonathon Brandmeier Show." The rumors were that Simmons was being forced to stay at home by his housekeeper.

When Trump was questioned about what he'd do about the reported Simmons situation if he was elected president, Trump said, "We have to get him out. We have to get him out. No question," (per The Hollywood Reporter). But it turns out that Trump's promise was an empty one, in that Simmons apparently didn't need any help getting out of anywhere.