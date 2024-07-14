Ivanka & Tiffany Put Don Jr. & Eric To Shame With Heartfelt Messages To Dad After Trump Assassination Attempt
The Donald Trump rally shooting on July 13 shocked and saddened millions on both sides of the political fence. Just moments after Trump began speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, an armed individual (as yet unidentified at this writing) fired shots toward the stage, killing at least one audience member, wounding another, and nicking the former president in the ear. As horrified as the world was, the Trump family must have been even more frightened and devastated.
Trump's two oldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, both used the X platform (formerly Twitter) to make a campaign statement. Both used the soon-to-be-iconic photo of their father raising a defiant fist as he was led to safety by his Secret Service detail. Their messages were almost identical: Don Jr. wrote, "He'll never stop fighting to Save America," with a flag emoji. Eric echoed, "This is the fighter America needs!"
The Trump daughters, however, took a much more personal approach as they provided support for their father and for the others affected by the traumatic event. Though Ivanka Trump has refused to say much about her dad politically, she was quick to share her feelings on Instagram: "Thank you for your love and your prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania," she began. After offering her thanks to the Secret Service, Ivanka concluded, "I love you, Dad, today and always."
The Trump daughters take a more moderate stance online
Similarly, Tiffany Trump mostly avoided political grandstanding as she posted her reaction to the apparent assassination attempt on her father. Writing on X, her message was one of gratitude: "The outpouring of love and support for my dad is deeply appreciated. Thank you God for keeping my father alive. Political violence is never the answer. God bless the secret service and law enforcement who fearlessly intervened. Please include the families of the victims in your prayers." Tiffany did, however, take a page from her half-brothers' book as she slipped in a campaign plug: "As you saw today, my father is a fighter and he will continue to fight for you and the USA."
That's not to say Donald Jr. and Eric Trump don't worry about their father's health and safety. Don assured CBS News the former commander-in-chief was "doing fine" at a local Pennsylvania hospital following the shooting, and there's no indication Trump suffered any injuries other than the wound on his ear reportedly resulting from contact with a bullet. But these reactions reflect the differences between the Trump sons and daughters. While the guys act as their father's biggest cheerleaders in his bid for re-election, the women have opted to distance themselves from the campaign and the trash talk surrounding it.
Both approaches seem to be working. Public response to the Trump children's social media comments has been overwhelmingly supportive, with many well-wishes for the former president and an equal number of wishes for his speedy recovery and a 2025 return to The White House.