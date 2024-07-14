Ivanka & Tiffany Put Don Jr. & Eric To Shame With Heartfelt Messages To Dad After Trump Assassination Attempt

The Donald Trump rally shooting on July 13 shocked and saddened millions on both sides of the political fence. Just moments after Trump began speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, an armed individual (as yet unidentified at this writing) fired shots toward the stage, killing at least one audience member, wounding another, and nicking the former president in the ear. As horrified as the world was, the Trump family must have been even more frightened and devastated.

Advertisement

Trump's two oldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, both used the X platform (formerly Twitter) to make a campaign statement. Both used the soon-to-be-iconic photo of their father raising a defiant fist as he was led to safety by his Secret Service detail. Their messages were almost identical: Don Jr. wrote, "He'll never stop fighting to Save America," with a flag emoji. Eric echoed, "This is the fighter America needs!"

He'll never stop fighting to Save America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qT4Vd0sVTm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 13, 2024

The Trump daughters, however, took a much more personal approach as they provided support for their father and for the others affected by the traumatic event. Though Ivanka Trump has refused to say much about her dad politically, she was quick to share her feelings on Instagram: "Thank you for your love and your prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania," she began. After offering her thanks to the Secret Service, Ivanka concluded, "I love you, Dad, today and always."

Advertisement