What Ivanka Trump Didn't Say About Dad Donald In Rare Interview Is The Real Tea

While her brothers and sisters-in-law stump for their dad Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump has shown she's done with politics for good...well, almost. The former president's former advisor gave a rare interview on the "Lex Fridman Podcast" that aired on July 2. In it, she offered a number of candid thoughts on a wide range of issues from parenting to architecture. Naturally, the subject of the presidential race came up, and Ivanka revealed for the first time she plans to be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin this month when her father accepts the nomination at the Republican National Convention. Beyond that, however, she won't be participating in political affairs. "Politics is ... a pretty dark world," Ivanka explained. "Like, there's a lot of darkness, a lot of negativity, and it's just really at odds with what feels good to me as a human being."

Fridman sympathized, then asked Ivanka how she felt about her father's "legal turmoil" (which sounds better than "being found guilty in a hush money trial"). The former first daughter replied: "On a human level, it's my father and I love him very much, so it's painful to experience. But ultimately, I wish it didn't have to be this way."

Ivanka could have taken the opportunity right then to defend her father against all the charges lobbed against him in his four criminal cases. She could have pointed fingers back at his accusers, or at the prosecution teams. But she didn't — and that silence spoke volumes.