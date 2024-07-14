Shannen Doherty, Charmed & Beverly Hills, 90210 Star, Dead At 53

Shannen Doherty, the actor best known for characters Brenda Walsh on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and Prue Halliwell on "Charmed," has died at age 53, according to People. "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Doherty's publicist, Leslie Sloane, told the outlet. Born in 1971, Doherty began acting when she was a kid, with roles on the TV shows "Father Murphy" and "Little House on the Prairie." Doherty's also remembered for her roles in the films "Heathers" and "Mallrats."

In 2015, Doherty was diagnosed and treated for breast cancer. But after going into remission in 2017, she was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer two years later. After keeping her diagnosis a secret, Doherty decided to make a public announcement. Doherty was determined not to let health challenges keep her from doing what she loved, including performing. "I think we probably work harder than anyone because we have so much more to prove," Doherty explained to Variety in 2021. "If we can fight cancer, we can certainly go do a job."

In June 2023, Doherty announced that a cancerous tumor had been removed from her brain at the beginning of the year. By the end of November, she reported that cancer had spread to her bones. Despite this daunting diagnosis, Doherty was committed to keep working. "I'm not done with creating. I'm not done with hopefully changing things for the better," the actor informed People.

