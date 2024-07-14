Shannen Doherty's Last Instagram Post Is So Devastating After Her Death

After the death of Shannon Doherty on July 13, 2024, fans are in mourning. The actress, who was best known for her roles as Brenda Walsh on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and Prue Halliwell on "Charmed," was a fixture on primetime TV in the '90s and 2000s, sadly succumbed to the cancer that she'd been fighting for years. Her publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed her passing in a statement to People, saying: "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."

Despite all she was going through, Doherty never fully stepped out of the limelight, choosing instead to continue acting in TV shows and movies, and even launching her own podcast, "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty," in December 2023.

A clip from the most recent episode of the podcast served as Doherty's last Instagram post on June 25, 2024, in which Doherty discussed her hope for the future despite knowing how precarious her health continues to be. However, she revealed that she felt positive about the path forward, making her passing just two weeks later even more heartbreaking.