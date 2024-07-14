Shannen Doherty's Last Instagram Post Is So Devastating After Her Death
After the death of Shannon Doherty on July 13, 2024, fans are in mourning. The actress, who was best known for her roles as Brenda Walsh on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and Prue Halliwell on "Charmed," was a fixture on primetime TV in the '90s and 2000s, sadly succumbed to the cancer that she'd been fighting for years. Her publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed her passing in a statement to People, saying: "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."
Despite all she was going through, Doherty never fully stepped out of the limelight, choosing instead to continue acting in TV shows and movies, and even launching her own podcast, "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty," in December 2023.
A clip from the most recent episode of the podcast served as Doherty's last Instagram post on June 25, 2024, in which Doherty discussed her hope for the future despite knowing how precarious her health continues to be. However, she revealed that she felt positive about the path forward, making her passing just two weeks later even more heartbreaking.
Shannon Doherty was feeling hopeful for the future
In the "Let's Be Clear" clip that served as Shannen Doherty's final Instagram post, the 53-year-old admitted she still had a hard road ahead of her, and she knew she might not make it. The prospect of this new chemotherapy treatment not being effective was scary for her, but she was also feeling hopeful that she might have turned a corner.
"I have no idea how long I'm going to be on chemo for. I have enough idea if it's going to be three months, or if it's going to be six months. Or if after three months it's not working, if we're going to change again," she explained, adding that she was "scared" of how many unknowns were involved.
However, the upside was that shifts in her cancer cells meant she was able to try new treatments that were previously unavailable to her. "For the first time in a couple of months, I feel hopeful. Because there are so many more protocols now, whereas before I was hopeful, but I was still getting prepared," she said.
Doherty was always open about her health struggles
While she initially chose to keep her cancer diagnosis a secret, Shannen Doherty later decided that being open and honest about her health struggles was the better option. Since then, Doherty has been candid about the tragic details of her life, knowing that her willingness to be so frank about the ups and downs of cancer could be helpful and comforting to others who were going through the same struggles. "Maybe everything else in my life, my career and all of that was really just to get me to this place ... where I can actually make a difference for others," she said in the first episode of "Let's Be Clear" in December 2023.
Sadly, Doherty lost her battle with cancer, but it's clear she won in another incredible way: She inspired millions of people around the world with her courage and strength in the face of insurmountable obstacles, and she kept a smile on her face while doing so.