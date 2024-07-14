Kate Middleton's Wimbledon 2024 Outfit Meant More Than You Realized

Given Kate Middleton's delayed return to the public eye following her battle with cancer, royal watchers have been desperate for an update on the Princess of Wales' health. The first real glimpse the public got of her since December 2023 came on June 25, 2024, when the future queen attended the annual Trooping the Colour event with her children and husband, Prince William, Prince of Wales. Now, it seems her comeback continues as she appeared at the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2024 on July 14, much to fans' delight.

Middleton has always been passionate about tennis, and particularly about Wimbledon, a competition she watched regularly since she was a child. She even plays the sport herself, so it's no surprise that she serves as royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where the competition is held yearly.

The Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon 2024 with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and was greeted with a standing ovation by the crowd on Centre Court. Not only did she look beautiful — and more importantly, healthy! — in a stunning purple dress, but she also added a small accessory with a special meaning: a bow that paid tribute to the club where Wimbledon is played.