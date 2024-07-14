Kate Middleton's Wimbledon 2024 Outfit Meant More Than You Realized
Given Kate Middleton's delayed return to the public eye following her battle with cancer, royal watchers have been desperate for an update on the Princess of Wales' health. The first real glimpse the public got of her since December 2023 came on June 25, 2024, when the future queen attended the annual Trooping the Colour event with her children and husband, Prince William, Prince of Wales. Now, it seems her comeback continues as she appeared at the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2024 on July 14, much to fans' delight.
Middleton has always been passionate about tennis, and particularly about Wimbledon, a competition she watched regularly since she was a child. She even plays the sport herself, so it's no surprise that she serves as royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where the competition is held yearly.
The Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon 2024 with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and was greeted with a standing ovation by the crowd on Centre Court. Not only did she look beautiful — and more importantly, healthy! — in a stunning purple dress, but she also added a small accessory with a special meaning: a bow that paid tribute to the club where Wimbledon is played.
The Princess of Wales' Wimbledon outfit held a special significance
Kate Middleton's presence in the Royal Box at Wimbledon was certainly a welcome sight, and many couldn't help but notice the small, dark green and purple bow attached to the left side of her dress. As it turns out, it wasn't just an adorable accessory — it actually has a special and sentimental significance.
According to The Sun, the Princess of Wales' bow is actually an homage to the All England Tennis and Croquet Club of which she's been the patron since 2016, with dark green and purple being the organization's official colors. By pinning the small bow to her dress, she showed just how much she values her relationship with the AELTC and the Wimbledon championships as a whole.
Middleton took over the patronage from the late Queen Elizabeth II after the longest reigning monarch decided to step down following her 90th birthday. "We would like to welcome Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cambridge, who will take up the Queen's former duties as our patron, and also recognise with appreciation the ongoing contribution of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Kent [Prince Edward], who will continue his long standing role as our president," Philip Brooke, Chairman of the AELTC and The Championships, said in a statement at the time (via The Wimbledon Guardian).
Fans were thrilled to see Kate Middleton make a comeback
While it was clear the spectators on Centre Court were excited to see Kate Middleton at the 2024 edition of Wimbledon, fans watching from home took to social media to express their happiness at the princess' return to the public eye, with many remarking on how well she looks and how refreshing it was for her to be there. Given that media outlets broke the news that she was well enough to attend the men's final, her arrival wasn't actually a surprise. However, it was still a joy for many.
"Utterly delighting to see the wonderful Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton make only her second public appearance at Wimbledon after the horrific news of her battling with cancer," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She looks absolutely fantastic." Another posted: "How lovely. HRH The Princess of Wales Kate looking stunning and importantly healthy. She is joined in the Royal Box for the Men's Final by her daughter Princess Charlotte and her sister Pippa. They are genuine tennis fans."