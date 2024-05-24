New Report About Kate Middleton's Delayed Return To Public Eye Is Most Concerning Yet
The latest news about Catherine, Princess of Wales isn't bringing fans the comfort for which they have been hoping. Recent events, like King Charles III's announcement that he's heading back to public duties and news that Kate Middleton has been involved in a project during her cancer treatment, may have given the public a bit of false hope about Kate's recovery. Unfortunately, according to an update from a source close to Kate and William, Prince of Wales, we likely won't be seeing her for the entirety of 2024.
A source has told The Daily Beast that Kate "may not appear in public for the rest of the year." This might seem a bit early for the palace to know for certain that the princess won't be returning to the spotlight anytime soon. However, according to the source, this is how scheduling typically works for the royal family. "Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance," they said. "I am told that Kate's diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned."
The public hasn't seen Kate much since December 2023, with the notable exception of the video in which she announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. This means she's likely to spend at least a year away from public duties. It's made all the more concerning, since King Charles, who is also undergoing cancer treatment is back out in the spotlight with his doctors' approval.
Kate Middleton reportedly relies her parents and siblings
Like King Charles III, Prince William has also been spending more time in public lately. In early May, he took his first overnight trip without his family since Kate Middleton's diagnosis, and in June, he will be an usher at the Duke of Westminster's wedding. William's increasing willingness to be out and about also gave fans the idea that Kate's health was improving. However, the latest update likely feels like one step forward and two steps back for folks hoping for her speedy recovery.
As William goes back to attending events and engaging with the public, a friend of his and Kate's told The Daily Beast that the princess is relying on her parents and siblings. They explained that "The circle of trust is tiny," and interestingly added that the Middletons have "never let her down."
This news comes just days after a Kensington Palace spokesman told the BBC that "The princess is not expected to return to work until it's cleared by her medical team." None of this seems like particularly good news, and considering the rumors surrounding Kate's health crisis at the start, the royals have surely learned their lesson about being too vague regarding what's really going on. Consequently, The Daily Beast's source noted that they "would not rule out another video message updating the country on [Kate's] health." So, for all the fans who want more information about the princess' wellbeing, it could be coming.