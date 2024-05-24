New Report About Kate Middleton's Delayed Return To Public Eye Is Most Concerning Yet

The latest news about Catherine, Princess of Wales isn't bringing fans the comfort for which they have been hoping. Recent events, like King Charles III's announcement that he's heading back to public duties and news that Kate Middleton has been involved in a project during her cancer treatment, may have given the public a bit of false hope about Kate's recovery. Unfortunately, according to an update from a source close to Kate and William, Prince of Wales, we likely won't be seeing her for the entirety of 2024.

A source has told The Daily Beast that Kate "may not appear in public for the rest of the year." This might seem a bit early for the palace to know for certain that the princess won't be returning to the spotlight anytime soon. However, according to the source, this is how scheduling typically works for the royal family. "Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance," they said. "I am told that Kate's diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned."

The public hasn't seen Kate much since December 2023, with the notable exception of the video in which she announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. This means she's likely to spend at least a year away from public duties. It's made all the more concerning, since King Charles, who is also undergoing cancer treatment is back out in the spotlight with his doctors' approval.