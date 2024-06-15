Kate Middleton's Trooping The Colour 2024 Look Sends Secret Message About Her Return

Kate Middleton appeared to send more than one secret message about her return to public life during her much anticipated Trooping the Colour appearance in London on June 15, 2024. Stepping out for a big event for the first time since breaking the news of her cancer diagnosis, one of her most obvious subliminal messages came via the color of her dress — an elegant white Jenny Packham ensemble with black accents. White represents the likes of hope, honesty, and purity, and after the difficult few months Kate has endured, it made the perfect shade for her first big step back into public life to tell the world how she was feeling. The dress also had a nautical feel, not too dissimilar to the navy dress Princess Charlotte wore for the occasion. Charlotte's dress featured a white bow and trim, tying the twosome's outfits together to represent a united family.

White has also been a favorite of other royals at past Trooping of the Colour parades because of its appearance on the Union Jack flag. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (the wife of Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, brother of King Charles), wore white in 2023. At the time, Susie Nelson, Modes and More founder, told Express, "White is one of the three patriotic colours, others being red and blue, and would therefore be a suitable choice for a working royal at this event." Kate was likely showing her continued dedication to the British public by choosing the color this year after not being seen for the while.