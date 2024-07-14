Body Language Expert Tells Us Kate Middleton Is Happier Than Ever At Wimbledon 2024 Without William
After much public worry and speculation, Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon 2024 on July 14 to carry out her traditional role. As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, the Princess of Wales presents the coveted trophies to the winners. This year, however, she split the duties, appointing former tennis star Deborah Jevans to crown the women's champion while she did the honors for the men's finalists, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. It was the princess's second public appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis, as she made her triumphant return to the Buckingham Palace balcony for King Charles III's special un-birthday parade in June. Kate's look at Trooping the Colour sent a message of patriotism and optimism, but at times, she seemed a bit tired as she monitored her three children.
At Wimbledon, however, the princess showed no sign of the stress she's undergone since her cancer diagnosis. Radiant in a purple dress with the traditional plaid club bow pin, Kate was all smiles as she arrived at the venue with her daughter, Princess Charlotte. Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, rounded out the family group. The ecstatic crowd rose to their feet and cheered for nearly half a minute at the sight of the princess entering the Royal Box. Delighted, she waved back before settling into her seat.
Missing from the picture was William, Prince of Wales, who presumably had other royal or family commitments. This may have been part of the reason behind Kate's happiness — but not for the reason you think.
Kate Middleton is enjoying her independence
Fans of both tennis and the British royals may have been disappointed not to see the Prince of Wales accompanying his wife to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club arena. William and Kate have had many adorable moments at Wimbledon over the years. It's one of the few times they can drop their ever-so-proper attitude and indulge in screams, grimaces, laughs, and even join in The Wave. Regardless, Kate appeared "genuinely happy," Fraud-Busting Body Language Expert Traci Brown, CSP exclusively told The List. "That's a real smile. She's smiling with her eyes not just her mouth that's how we know. So this is a great moment for her."
Ever since the surprising and sad announcement of Kate's cancer diagnosis, her loved ones have stepped up in a big way. Mom Carole Middleton moved into the Wales residence to provide the care only a mom can give. William cut back his official engagements to better maintain his children's routines and pamper his ailing wife. A source told the UK's Entertainment Daily, "He brings her breakfast in bed most days, gives her foot rubs and neck massages and makes sure she has everything she needs." Even at Trooping the Colour, the princess was surrounded by family all the way.
Being able to fulfill one of her favorite royal responsibilities without William must have been a huge confidence-booster for Kate. It shows her return to full health is not far away, and with it, a return to the life of service befitting a future queen consort.