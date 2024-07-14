Body Language Expert Tells Us Kate Middleton Is Happier Than Ever At Wimbledon 2024 Without William

After much public worry and speculation, Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon 2024 on July 14 to carry out her traditional role. As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, the Princess of Wales presents the coveted trophies to the winners. This year, however, she split the duties, appointing former tennis star Deborah Jevans to crown the women's champion while she did the honors for the men's finalists, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. It was the princess's second public appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis, as she made her triumphant return to the Buckingham Palace balcony for King Charles III's special un-birthday parade in June. Kate's look at Trooping the Colour sent a message of patriotism and optimism, but at times, she seemed a bit tired as she monitored her three children.

At Wimbledon, however, the princess showed no sign of the stress she's undergone since her cancer diagnosis. Radiant in a purple dress with the traditional plaid club bow pin, Kate was all smiles as she arrived at the venue with her daughter, Princess Charlotte. Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, rounded out the family group. The ecstatic crowd rose to their feet and cheered for nearly half a minute at the sight of the princess entering the Royal Box. Delighted, she waved back before settling into her seat.

Missing from the picture was William, Prince of Wales, who presumably had other royal or family commitments. This may have been part of the reason behind Kate's happiness — but not for the reason you think.

