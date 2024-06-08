Prince William And Kate Middleton's Cutest Wimbledon Moments

While tennis enthusiasts have been enjoying Wimbledon since 1877, the royal family only began attending in 1907 when George V became a Patron of the All England Club. Since then, the royal family have an open invitation every year and are seated in a VIP section known as the Royal Box.

Two royals who are vocal about their love of Wimbledon are Prince William and Princess Catherine, who have attended the tournament together almost every year since their marriage in 2011 — bar a few pregnancies and global pandemics. While displays of extreme emotion or cute moments of PDA between the Prince and Princess of Wales are rare, it seems the excitement of the Wimbledon tennis rivalries inspires the couple to let their hair down a little.

From sharing secret laughs to participating in "the wave" and other crowd shenanigans, Prince William and Princess Catherine have been known to treat their fans to a few "awe" worthy moments at Wimbledon. A very different vibe from their usual charity engagements, it's here where fans have the best chance of catching a peek of the pair's behind-the-scenes dynamic.

