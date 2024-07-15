Is Kamala Harris Eligible To Become President If Biden Steps Down?

President Joe Biden's 2024 presidential run has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride. It started on a low as he awkwardly fumbled his words at the first presidential debate of 2024. Then, things started looking up as a more energetic Biden addressed the crowd in North Carolina. Unfortunately, they once again plummeted at the NATO conference in July, as Biden mistakenly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "Vice President Trump" (via YouTube). In another awkward moment, he mistakenly called Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky "President Putin."

Naturally, all these fumbles led everyone to worry about Biden more than ever and wonder if he's well-suited for the position anymore. Even the Democratic National Party reportedly had their doubts about the President. After the presidential debate, NBC's chief political analyst claimed that the Democratic Party believed Biden's performance was completely unsalvageable, and that he needed to respectfully bow out of the race to give them a fighting chance against Donald Trump.

However, only a handful of people could realistically step up for the role in the event of Biden stepping down, and one of the most natural next choices is Vice President Harris. However, a few users on X, formerly known as Twitter, have their doubts about her eligibility for the presidency. One conservative commentator shared a supposed screenshot of Harris' birth certificate, which showed her parents were born in India and Jamaica. The screenshot also showed a tweet of someone explaining that her parents' foreign roots would make her ineligible for the presidential run, but that statement isn't based in reality.

