Why We're Worried About Joe Biden More Than Ever

The June 27 presidential debate in Atlanta between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump promised to be an epic showdown. Moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, the live event was somewhat more civil than their match in 2020 when Trump's constant interruptions turned the night into a free-for-all. But viewers hoping to see the president get his revenge by trouncing his predecessor came away disappointed — and concerned about what this might mean come election time.

As predicted, Trump came out swinging, attacking Biden on familiar issues such as border control and abortion access. Though he deftly avoided answering most questions directly, his fiery rhetoric and forceful voice made for good theater. The president, by contrast, was less convincing. His voice was raspy and weak — possibly from illness or an allergy attack. He looked down at the podium, rubbed at his eye, smirked, and grinned at his opponent. There were moments of fire now and then: Biden snapped at Trump for suggesting he didn't respect the military and accused him of enabling the January 6, 2021, insurrection on the Capitol. But for the most part, his comments about Trump's "lies" and "malarkey" fell flat. He needed to be the commanding leader America saw during his 2024 State of the Union address; sadly, he more closely resembled the feeble man the Republicans have painted him to be.

