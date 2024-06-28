Why We're Worried About Joe Biden More Than Ever
The June 27 presidential debate in Atlanta between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump promised to be an epic showdown. Moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, the live event was somewhat more civil than their match in 2020 when Trump's constant interruptions turned the night into a free-for-all. But viewers hoping to see the president get his revenge by trouncing his predecessor came away disappointed — and concerned about what this might mean come election time.
As predicted, Trump came out swinging, attacking Biden on familiar issues such as border control and abortion access. Though he deftly avoided answering most questions directly, his fiery rhetoric and forceful voice made for good theater. The president, by contrast, was less convincing. His voice was raspy and weak — possibly from illness or an allergy attack. He looked down at the podium, rubbed at his eye, smirked, and grinned at his opponent. There were moments of fire now and then: Biden snapped at Trump for suggesting he didn't respect the military and accused him of enabling the January 6, 2021, insurrection on the Capitol. But for the most part, his comments about Trump's "lies" and "malarkey" fell flat. He needed to be the commanding leader America saw during his 2024 State of the Union address; sadly, he more closely resembled the feeble man the Republicans have painted him to be.
The president's performance got panned online
President Biden might have done better among voters if Donald Trump had ditched the first 2024 presidential debate, as some were predicting. However, his performance on June 27 left even his supporters worried about both his capabilities and his chances in November. Comments online included a concerned tweet on X from Black Oak Arkansas guitarist Josh Decker: "Joe Biden's voice is shot and the constant throat clearing is going to perhaps have the biggest negative impact on him tonight. He needs to appear agile and sturdy. This is bad optics." Another commenter agreed: "Trump is delivering one of the top 5 performances of his life and Biden is easily having the worst of his life. The contrast is just unbelievable."
Even the live bloggers on MSNBC — a liberal-leaning outlet — were disappointed with Biden's showing. Brendan Buck wrote, "Biden is failing to clear the very low bar set for him. With meandering answers, awkward pauses, and confused body language, the feeling he is inspiring is pity. They would be stopping the fight if this is [sic] was a boxing match."
Jen Psaki, Biden's former White House press secretary, had advice for her former boss's press team post-debate: Try to make the best of the president's stronger moments in future campaign ads. "Biden's best lines have come when he is angry at Trump's answers," she suggested. "They feel more authentic and less forced."
Donald Trump's supporters came away gloating
The evening ended with a general consensus that former president Donald Trump came out as the stronger opponent. (Trump didn't even seem hurt by the surprise of Mary Trump appearing at the debate.) Despite Joe Biden's attempts at hitting below the belt (he mentioned Trump's "sex with a porn star"), his faltering voice and poor delivery cast doubt on his abilities to lead the country for another four years.
As the parting shots were being dealt, Trump supporters offered him virtual back-slaps online and mocked Biden's performance. Conservative journalist Candace Owens wrote on X, "Dr. Jill Biden, please up the dose of amphetamines! Definitely didn't get the dose right." Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted an apparent Freudian slip on Biden's part: "Biden closed with 'Trump is going to raise your taxes.' Even Biden is admitting that Trump will be President."
Unsurprisingly, the ones displaying the most schadenfreüde were Trump's own family. Kimberly Guilfoyle, his future daughter-in-law, declared, "President Trump is absolutely crushing it!!! Courageous, confident, and everything we need in a commander-in-chief." Former first son Donald Trump Jr. launched a series of jabs, including this one: "Oh my God does Joe Biden even know where he is right now??? What on earth did Joe Biden just say? No one knows." Don Jr. also posted a clip of a moment immediately following the debate, noting his father walked off the stage while the President was assisted down the platform stairs. It was just the capper to a night Biden would probably rather forget.