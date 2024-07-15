Body Language Expert Tells Us Anger Prevailed In Biden's Address On Trump Shooting

On July 14, the eve of the Republican National Convention, President Joe Biden spoke to the American people with words of support for his opponent, Donald Trump. Following an assassination attempt aimed at Trump at his July 13 rally in Pennsylvania, much of the country was left in a state of shock. Biden took the opportunity to express his well-wishes for Trump and his family and to urge the public to lean into democracy — not violence — during times of significant political discord.

Advertisement

"There is no place in America for this kind of violence, for any violence, ever. Period. No exceptions," he said, adding, "Call for action at the ballot box ... That's how democracy should work. We debate and disagree, we compare and contrast the character of the candidates, the records, the issues, the agenda, the vision for America ... We do it at the ballot box, not with bullets."

This live press conference was Biden's first significant public address since his disastrous performance in the first Presidential Debate, which left many of his own supporters embarrassed. The List spoke to body language expert Traci Brown, CSP, to get the inside scoop about Biden's true feelings during this appearance, in which he was far more coherent than during the debate.

Advertisement