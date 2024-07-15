Shannen Doherty's Last Interview Was Tragically Predictive

While Doherty was single leading up to her passing, she experienced a lot of love over the course of her life. Between 1993 and 1994, she was married to Ashley Hamilton; she then wed Rick Salomon in 2002, but they split the following year. After three years of dating, she and celebrity photographer, Kurt Iswarienko, got married in 2008. While they seemed to have a happy marriage for over a decade, the couple split in April 2023 while Doherty was living with cancer.

In December 2023, on the first episode of her podcast "Let's Be Crystal Clear With Shannen Doherty," she revealed the traumatic circumstances that led to her heartbreak. "I went into [brain] surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years," Doherty said, per Us Weekly. She added that she "couldn't go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed." Despite Iswarienko's alleged indiscretions, Doherty believed that her cancer played a role in the collapse of their marriage. "I do not take responsibility for the demise of our marriage; I take responsibility for some of the issues in our marriage," she explained. "I take responsibility not only because of how I was but because of how cancer impacted my marriage and how it impacted him the second time around."

