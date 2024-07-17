Stunning Royal Second Wedding Dresses That Had The Whole World Buzzing

By the time Sarah Ferguson's daughters got married, it had become almost protocol for a royal to don a second wedding dress. Princess Eugenie chose both of her wedding dresses for specific reasons. Her ceremony dress, which was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, was picked because she wanted to show off a scar she has on her back. "For me it's a way of communicating with people who are going through either similar situations with scoliosis or having a scar of their own that they are trying to deal with," Eugenie said in the narration for an exhibit at Windsor Castle, as reported by Town & Country.

Meanwhile, Eugenie's second wedding gown, which was designed by Zac Posen, was inspired by another famous princess. "I wanted something reminiscent of Grace Kelly in 'To Catch a Thief' so I showed that for reference and Zac came up with this silk that he'd found from Manchester. Every single draping effect, every single detail, every button, it's all painstakingly done by him and his team," Eugenie said.

For the wedding ceremony, Princess Eugenie wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara on loan from Queen Elizabeth II. The tiara doesn't really leave the royal vault, so pundits were pretty stunned to see it out and about on the princess' wedding day. Evidently, it didn't stay out of the vault for long: Eugenie removed the cherished tiara before the reception began.

