The Last Paparazzi Photo Of Shannen Doherty Before Her Death Will Make Your Heart Ache

In a final paparazzi photo, Shannen Doherty appeared happy and was enjoying life with friends. Tragically, on July 13, just under a month after the picture was taken, Doherty died at age 53, following her 2015 breast cancer diagnosis. And seeing her so content with her nearest and dearest so close to her passing is heartachingly bittersweet.

The candid image was taken on June 16 while Doherty was with real estate agent Chris Cortazzo in Malibu, California. Wearing a black hat, she flashed a slight smile as Cortazzo sweetly placed his arm around her shoulders. The two seemed to be with a female friend during their casual evening out. Doherty carried a large brown paper bag with both hands, which may have contained leftovers, as the group had eaten at Kristy's Malibu.

The restaurant was a favorite of the late "Charmed" star. She dined there several times and even celebrated Easter at the eatery in 2024. Doherty tagged the restaurant in a sweet group photo on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Easter from our nomadic family." Daily Mail shared candid photos of Doherty at Kristy's with her mom, Rosa, four months before that on January 1. The late actor also tagged the restaurant in an October 2023 Instagram post. "Much needed girls night," she captioned the image, which showed her with two girlfriends.

